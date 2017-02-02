At 90, I swim and still go to the market –Funke Arthur-Worrey

Chief Funke Arthur-Worrey, mother of a one-time Lagos State Commissioner for Lands, Fola Arthur-Worrey, tells ‘NONYE BEN-NWANKWO and ANGEL GEORGE about her days as a young girl and how she has coped after losing her husband nine years ago

Not so many people would believe that you are 90, how have you managed to look this sporty, healthy and agile?

It is the grace of God. It is the Lord’s doing. God has been wonderful to me. I am lucky; I am one of the luckiest women in the world. I cannot describe how I feel at 90. When I think of it, I ask myself if I am really 90. I eat well, I sleep well. I hardly go to the hospital because I don’t fall sick. I only went to the hospital when I was having children. People ask me what I do and eat to be like this. I tell them I don’t eat anything apart from our Nigerian food which I so much love. God has used such food to make me healthy and I am very happy. I don’t forget things, my faculty and brain is still intact. I still swim. When Lagos was Lagos, I used to go to Takwa Bay. Then Kuramo Beach was very much okay. We used to go there and swim with the fishermen. We were so innocent then. Lagos was so convenient for us when we were children. Now with population explosion, they have blocked all those places we had during our time. My husband was like a fish. He could swim. He taught me how to swim and he encouraged me to keep on swimming. Whenever we went abroad, I would always swim because there would be a swimming pool and neat beaches.

You have travelled to so many countries including the US, the UK, Italy, Paris. How did you get the opportunity to travel far and wide?

As a student in England, I was with my husband then. My husband loved travelling. We would be sitting down and discussing and he would just think of a place and he would suggest we go and explore that place.

Just like that?

Oh yes! It would be a spur of the moment decision. And I would instantly agree. Then we would go without knowing anybody in that city. Even in Nigeria, we would just think of somewhere and we would just go and visit the place. We enjoyed ourselves; it was a beautiful period for me.

You must have come from a rich background?

No, I would say I come from a comfortable home.

So your parents must have been comfortable enough to afford to send you to study abroad or was it through scholarship that you studied abroad?

No, I didn’t go on scholarship. It was my husband that sent me to school. I studied Fashion and Designing in a school in the UK. I have always loved fashion even when I was a young girl. Lagos was small then but we had a street in Lagos that was like Oxford Street in London. We had all these merchant traders from Syria, Lebanon and other places bringing in beautiful things into Lagos then. We would always go round the streets to look at the beautiful things. I think this influenced my love for fashion. So when I got to England and my husband asked me what I wanted to study, I told him I would want to study fashion.

At what point did you become a professional secretary?

I studied that at Pitman’s College. I eventually became a professional secretary and when I came back, I started working with SO Company. We were involved in everything.

How was growing up?

All my life, I lived at Balogun, Lagos. My father left home and moved to Number One, Balogun Street. That was where we were raised. We were born at Olowogbowo near Chapel Street though before my father moved out. My father had so many children. My mother was the second wife. He had divorced the first wife. But then, there was no rivalry. We were all raised together by my mother. Before me, my mother had some other children that didn’t live. So I lived and as such, if I had a little headache, it would worry my mother. I was pampered. Back then, virtually all the families in Lagos knew one another. We were involved with all the carnivals including Eyo. We had fun. My youth was beautiful. There was discipline among the girls. You couldn’t just wander around anywhere. My mother was from Abeokuta, she didn’t forget her roots too. Every holiday, we would go to her place. By the way, I still don’t remember how we did it then because there was no public transportation. Roads were safer than what we have now.

Most of your contemporaries became teachers; didn’t you consider being a teacher?

I never liked teaching. The teachers of today are very lucky. They are in luxury and they have cars and they look good. The teachers in those days suffered. We gave them nicknames. You would see the teachers with old handkerchiefs. I never liked teaching and nursing. Those weren’t my line. My dream was just to study Fashion. Even when I came back and got a job, I had a shop where I was sewing clothes.

How did you meet your husband?

My husband and his two siblings lived in England. Their parents took them there when they were very young. His elder brothers got married in England and settled there. But my husband said he wasn’t going to marry a white woman and he was dying to come to Nigeria to see where he started his childhood. It was a story for them; he didn’t know anything about Nigeria, so he insisted on coming home. He managed to get a job with the colonial masters as a teacher. He was sent to Birnin Kebbi in the North. Before he even came back, he was like my brother’s ward. He was staying with my brother and his wife. When my brother and his wife came home, they would always talk about this man. We were so fascinated about him. We learnt he was coming home to go and teach at Birnin Kebbi. We hadn’t even heard of that place before. But we were excited to meet him based on the stories we had heard about him. When he came home, all the girls lined up to greet him. We were telling him ‘welcome’ and he was just shaking all of us. It got to my turn, I said ‘welcome’ to him. We were all timid and shy then. He just grabbed my hand and he said I would be his wife. I nearly died. I was so embarrassed. I told my sister-in law I didn’t understand what the man said. And that was how it started. He was in Lagos for six months before going to Birnin Kebbi. But while he was in Lagos, he would take us everywhere. He was a football fanatic so he would take us to Race Course (Lagos) to go and watch football. He eventually went to Kebbi. It was so terrible for me. I couldn’t eat, I was always crying. Fortunately for me, he was in Birnin Kebbi for about five months and he got fed up. He broke the contract he had with the colonial masters and he came back to Lagos. He said he didn’t want to be a teacher again if he was to live in Birnin Kebbi. He started working in my brother’s chambers as a clerk.

Didn’t he go back to England?

I wouldn’t allow him to go. He didn’t even want me to stay back in Nigeria. So we got engaged. He eventually went back to England and six months later, I joined him. And that was when we started travelling all around Europe even with the little he had then. We came back in the early 1960 with two children. We were lucky to have been back before the independence so we were able to participate in all the independence activities.

How did you feel the first time you travelled abroad?

The first time I went to England was in February. There was no plane then, so I had to travel by ship. We got to Apapa and all our people came around. One of my aunties made dresses and coats for me. I got to England and immediately we came out of the ship, I noticed that everywhere was dark. People were wrapped up. I started crying. I said I wanted to go back to Nigeria. Eventually they calmed me down.

Your husband is from Delta State…

Yes. His father was from Abraka and his mother was from Warri.

Didn’t you consider he wasn’t Yoruba?

No way! I just wanted to marry him. I didn’t even think of where he came from. By the way, he was in England all through. He left Nigeria at the age of four. Before he came into the scene, I had a few friends. We didn’t call them ‘boyfriends’ at that time. When he came and took over, there was this jealousy. People were asking who he was. They said, ‘he is not even Yoruba’; ‘Funke you can’t do this’… I didn’t care. We were in love. I didn’t care he wasn’t Yoruba. He was unique and he was very intelligent. I loved him so dearly and he spoilt me rotten. We got married in 1952. We were together till he died nine years ago.

Do you miss him?

I miss him a lot. It has been difficult but life continues. But I still feel God is using him to guide me. At times I will be down and suddenly, I will become alive again.

In all the years you were travelling up and down with your husband; didn’t you consider staying put at a particular country?

We lived in England for about eight years when we got married. But I always missed home. I loved the freedom we had in Nigeria. I stayed back because of my husband; I thank God he eventually agreed for us to move back to Nigeria. Nigeria is the best country in the world. I love my freedom. I still go to the market even at 90. I still cook. I never missed England for once.

Your son was once a commissioner in Lagos…

Yes. When we came back from England, he went to Our Saviour’s College, Ikoyi before he moved to King’s College. He is a Lagos boy like his mother. He was offered admission to study in Harvard but he refused. He worked all his life with Lagos State and he enjoyed it. Now, he lectures here and there.

But he is not your only child…

No. I had another child but she died. Her name was Biola. She drowned in a beach while she was swimming. She was 10 then. She had got admission to go to Queen’s College. I was in England then. I miss her a lot. She was very artistic. I never pray anybody experiences such. It was painful. But we thank God.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com