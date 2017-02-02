Four Skye Bank executive directors resign

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00

Four Skye Bank executive directors resign

Skye Bank on Friday announced the voluntary resignation of some of its Executive Directors from the services of the bank.

The directors who resigned are Mr. Idris Yakubu, Mrs. Markie Idowu, Mrs. Abimbola Izu and Mr. Bayo Sanni.

A statement by the bank on Friday said the directors, who had served in executive management capacity for nearly two years, had been part of the new board of the bank since the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the subsequent re-constitution of its board on July 4, 2016.

According to the statement, Skye Bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the directors for their service to the bank, noting that they had contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition which commenced in 2016.

The statement added, “In order to ensure a smooth leadership progression and service delivery to its customers, the following senior officers, all General Managers, have been re-assigned to oversee the affected directorates: Mr. Segun Opeke will oversee the Lagos Commercial Directorate, comprising Corporate, Commercial and Retail; Mr. Ayo Abina will supervise the South directorate while Mr. Femi Aribaloye will oversee the Risk Management Directorate accordingly. The new appointments take immediate effect.”

One of the Executive Directors was quoted as saying, “Having put in some time in the bank, resignation from service is not new in the industry. New structures will always create new opportunities and challenges. I think this is the right time to step aside for others to also contribute to the growth of the bank.”

The bank assured its customers that the development would not in any way affect its operations.

