Four Skye Bank executive directors resign

Skye Bank on Friday announced the voluntary resignation of some of its Executive Directors from the services of the bank.
The directors who resigned are Mr. Idris Yakubu, Mrs. Markie Idowu, Mrs. Abimbola Izu and Mr. Bayo Sanni.
A statement by the bank on Friday said the directors, who had served in executive management capacity for nearly two years, had been part of the new board of the bank since the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the subsequent re-constitution of its board on July 4, 2016.
According to the statement, Skye Bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the directors for their service to the bank, noting that they had contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition which commenced in 2016.
The statement added, “In order to ensure a smooth leadership progression and service delivery to its customers, the following senior officers, all General Managers, have been re-assigned to oversee the affected directorates: Mr. Segun Opeke will oversee the Lagos Commercial Directorate, comprising Corporate, Commercial and Retail; Mr. Ayo Abina will supervise the South directorate while Mr. Femi Aribaloye will oversee the Risk Management Directorate accordingly. The new appointments take immediate effect.”
One of the Executive Directors was quoted as saying, “Having put in some time in the bank, resignation from service is not new in the industry. New structures will always create new opportunities and challenges. I think this is the right time to step aside for others to also contribute to the growth of the bank.”
The bank assured its customers that the development would not in any way affect its operations.
