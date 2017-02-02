I’m tired of mediating between Tuface and Blackface –Faze

There seems to be a never ending war between former Plantashun Boiz group mates, Tuface and Blackface and many people believe it stems from the song, ‘African Queen,’ which Blackface claims Tuface stole from him.

At any slight provocation, Blackface seems ready to bash Tuface without the latter responding but that has never hindered Blackface. Recently, Tuface proposed a nationwide protest to kick against the current economic situation Nigerians are facing.

While some lauded the idea, others opposed it and Blackface’s voice seems to be the loudest opposition of the initiative. According to a recent interview granted by Blackface, Tuface has no moral standing to lead such a protest.

When Saturday Beats reached out to the third member of the group, Faze, he said that he had tried his best to reconcile both parties but all to no avail. He added that he is tired of trying and wants to focus his energy on his career.

Faze said, “I read all what Blackface said about Tuface and what I would advise is that this is 2017. Things have to be different. I don’t want to talk about the issues between both of them. Blackface should go about things the way he wants and Tuface should also do the same. What I just want is for peace to reign. I have made several attempts to iron out the issues between them. I have been going up and down trying to mediate peace between them but all to no avail. I am tired of doing that. Right now, I am working on my project. My album is due to be out very soon and that is what I want to focus my energy on.”

While commenting on the planned protest, he took a stand with Tuface. “We all know how the government and economy is, so I think that the proposed protest by Tuface is not a bad idea but it all depends on how he goes about it. What really matters is how he goes about it. It depends on Tuface and his strategy. I want to believe that he has the proper plans and he is ready because he is going to gather people from all corners of Nigeria. He should make an attempt and if it works out for everybody, fine. However, staging a protest is not as easy as he thinks. It depends on who is supporting him. I know that some government officials may not want to lend their support. Those that have been given money in the past may not want to support and we know these people,” he said.

