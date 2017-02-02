I’m tired of mediating between Tuface and Blackface –Faze

There seems to be a never ending war between former Plantashun Boiz group mates, Tuface and Blackface and many people believe it stems from the song, ‘African Queen,’ which Blackface claims Tuface stole from him.
At any slight provocation, Blackface seems ready to bash Tuface without the latter responding but that has never hindered Blackface. Recently, Tuface proposed a nationwide protest to kick against the current economic situation Nigerians are facing.
While some lauded the idea, others opposed it and Blackface’s voice seems to be the loudest opposition of the initiative. According to a recent interview granted by Blackface, Tuface has no moral standing to lead such a protest.
When Saturday Beats reached out to the third member of the group, Faze, he said that he had tried his best to reconcile both parties but all to no avail. He added that he is tired of trying and wants to focus his energy on his career.
Faze said, “I read all what Blackface said about Tuface and what I would advise is that this is 2017. Things have to be different. I don’t want to talk about the issues between both of them. Blackface should go about things the way he wants and Tuface should also do the same. What I just want is for peace to reign. I have made several attempts to iron out the issues between them. I have been going up and down trying to mediate peace between them but all to no avail. I am tired of doing that. Right now, I am working on my project. My album is due to be out very soon and that is what I want to focus my energy on.”
While commenting on the planned protest, he took a stand with Tuface. “We all know how the government and economy is, so I think that the proposed protest by Tuface is not a bad idea but it all depends on how he goes about it. What really matters is how he goes about it. It depends on Tuface and his strategy. I want to believe that he has the proper plans and he is ready because he is going to gather people from all corners of Nigeria. He should make an attempt and if it works out for everybody, fine. However, staging a protest is not as easy as he thinks. It depends on who is supporting him. I know that some government officials may not want to lend their support. Those that have been given money in the past may not want to support and we know these people,” he said.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!
The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Most Read NewsView all posts
Six Australian Archbishops Face Probe Over Child Sex Abuse
Six of Australia’s archbishops will be questioned by the country’s powerful royal commission as part of an investigation into widespread sexual abuse of children in
DPR seals seven filling stations in Zamfara over hoarding
The Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed up seven filling stations in Gusau, Zamfara for hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of
Why I can’t be called a bench warmer in the House — Rep Jimoh
Rep. Jide Jimoh, represents Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Before his advent to the House he had served as a member
Trump: US President vows better Russia ties, reassures NATO allies
President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to improve floundering ties with Russia, while also reassuring close US allies he supports NATO. Amid growing international alarm over Trump's
[Video] Nigeria 01-02-2017: Rochas Okorocha and Today's Other News Highlights
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Football should be self-sustaining —Galadima
By Jude Opara, Abuja EVEN as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to claim that it is cash strapped, a former chairman of the then Nigeria
Most Watched Movies
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Queen Of The World 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
African Beauty 3
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
My Son Will Never Marry You 2
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Post Your Comment below: >>