‘Our agricultural system would collapse’ if Trump starts mass deportations, says farm worker advocate

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

‘Our agricultural system would collapse’ if Trump starts mass deportations, says farm worker advocate

Though the plans are merely under discussion, they reinforce Trump's commitment to anti-immigration policies — an agenda that also includes his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border and the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

At a February 2 summit hosted by Food Tank, a nonprofit think tank focused on food policy, researchers, chefs, and policy makers expressed concern over the effects Trump's potential immigration restrictions could have on American farms.

"If we were to engage in massive deportations, our agricultural system would collapse," said Bruce Goldstein, the president of Farmworker Justice, a nonprofit that aims to improve farmers' living and working conditions.

Of the 1.5 to 2 million people working in agriculture today, at least 50% to 70% of farm workers are undocumented immigrants, according to a recent report by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). If the US were to deport a significant portion of them, the move could result in labor and food production shortages, Goldstein said.

The Trump administration's draft plans follow up on his campaign promises to crack down on immigration as a way to protect and create jobs for American workers — Trump has suggested that low-skilled immigration has reduced wages and job availability for US citizens, and that current immigration policies to not sufficiently prioritize American jobs. (Studies have generally found that not to be true, however.)

The AFBF report suggests that agricultural laborers would be hard to replace because of how grueling the work is —12-hour shifts in 100-degree weather (without overtime pay) are common. And relying on automated systems over human workers would be expensive for farm owners, especially on smaller farms, Goldstein says.

A large-scale labor shortage could therefore lead to a 5% to 6% jump in food prices for consumers, the report says.

"The majority of farm workers in this country are undocumented. We need them, we should respect them, and we should grant them the chance to have an immigration status and a path to citizenship," Goldstein said. "If we don't figure that out, agriculture is in trouble."

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 35 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 39 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 47 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 52 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 47 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 53 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 57 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 59 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 2 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 27 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 31 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 37 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 41 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 1 minute ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:09:00 Main symptoms of stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and

0 Videos 31/01/2017 07:08:00 Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors

Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:33:00 Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN

- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:39:00 Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in

0 Videos 23/01/2017 04:26:00 Fulani man calls out his tribesmen on Twitter for violence in the north

A Fulani man on Twitter has called out his tribesmen for the violence in the northern part of the country. Fulani man tweeting with @HAHayatu calls

0 Videos 09/01/2017 10:12:00 FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active

0 News 28/01/2017 16:13:00 In Mali: Officials arrest two suspects of planned terror attack

Malian officials said Friday two suspected jihadists have been arrested after they planned to stage a suicide attack in the capital Bamako during the France-Africa

0 News 01/02/2017 13:38:00 Ovulation calculator for baby boy: 4 tips you need to know

If you dream to conceive a boy on the certain day of ovulation, you need to learn how to determine this period effectively. At the

0 News 30/01/2017 00:34:00 Miss Universe 2016: Miss France Iris Mittenaere crowned the 65th queen

Miss France; Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe 2016. After the 86 contestants had a preliminary competition to prepare them for the live event from the

0 News 30/01/2017 05:33:00 Guy Smarts: Calm down your dog by playing him reggae music

This scientific trick also works on your stoner pal How do you calm down a stressed-out dog? This isn’t the setup to a joke, but rather,

0 News 30/01/2017 09:18:00 Photos: Customs seizes container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos

Photos show seized container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos by Customs. Photos: Customs seizes container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak

0 News 03/02/2017 12:35:00 Can coconut oil whiten your skin?

How to lighten your skin naturally? Haven’t you inquired about it earlier? For most today ladies this product isn’t only tasty fruit, but also one

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:19:00 Game Of Romance

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:20:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication

A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:49:00 Holy Drunkard

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:46:00 Queen Of The Niger 2

Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter