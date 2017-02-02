Dave Umahi: "We are appealing to you to help us recover the money,” Ebonyi governor

The Ebonyi Government on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to refund N35 billion it injected in the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.
Gov. Dave Umahi made the appeal during a courtesy call by the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr Babatunde Fashiola who was on a two-day working visit to the state.
Umahi, who lamented the lean resources of the state, said that the Federal Government had only refunded two billion Naira out of N35billion it injected in the projects.
He appealed to the minister to assist in fast-tracking the reimbursement process, which he said, received Presidential approval before the intervention.
“You have been a governor, and you know that Ebonyi has always carried last in Federal Allocation and we are appealing to you to help us recover the money, ” Umahi appealed.
He said that the state had intervened in a number of federal roads in the areas of maintenance, rehabilitation and construction of new ones.
The governor listed some of the roads intervened to include; Okigwe-Afikpo, Ukawu-Abomege, Uburu – Mpu – Ishiagu, Ohaofia-Oso Edda, among other roads.
He said that the state also constructed one kilometre three over head bridges on the trans African Highway to decongest the traffic.
He further appealed to the minister to ensure that two bridges that would link the state and Cross River at Oferekpe river and Ndibe beach axis of the state were constructed.
He said that the bridges when constructed would ease movement of persons and goods and enhance socioeconomic activities in the state.
Umahi also commended the minister for releasing One billion Naira that enabled the Setraco handling the road construction of Ishiagu-mile 2, 11.5km road to return to site.
“Just a mere phone call about June 2016, you intervened in the Ishiagu-mile 2 road by releasing the sum of N1billion to the contractor, this to us is show of solidarity and friendship, ” Umahi said.
He decried the quality job done in the Abakaliki – Afikpo road constructed by Uniglobe and CCC, saying that the state was not happy with the quality of job done by the contractors.
“We are not good at petitioning but I want to observe that as a government that we cannot accept nothing but the best for the our state.
“We disapprove of the quality of job been done on this very busy and important road in the state and request that you call the contractors to order,” he said.
Fashola commended the governor for the giant strides recorded by the government in infrastructure development.
He said that the Federal Government would always partner with state governments in the provision of democracy dividends to the people.
The minister said that he was in the South-East for an on the spot assessment of federal roads projects,
He said that his ministry would ensure that contractors handling road projects in the zone complied to specifications and complete the projects as scheduled in the contract terms.
He commended the state government for the partnership and cordial relationship between the state and federal ministry of Works, Housing and Power.
“I have been visiting since 9 a.m that we arrived Ebonyi all the project sites and I want to say that I am pleased with the quality of job being done.
“We have noted areas of concern and wish to assure you that we are going to look into the issue.
“We cannot tolerate contracts that are done outside of our specifications or substandardly executed, ” Fashola said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister was accompanied to the visit by officials of the ministry and the Federal Controllers of Works and Housing in charge of Ebonyi.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike
- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues
Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church
- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fayose: Court rejects EFCC’s bid to freeze Governor’s account
Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti has rejected the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) application for a stay of execution on
Leaders, activists criticise ‘secrecy’ of US-Australia refugee deal
Australian opposition leaders and human rights activists have heavily criticised a US-Australia deal that will decide the fate of hundreds of refugees currently languishing on
Ezi Emela: 'Chineke meh' [Video]
Nigerian singer, Ezi Emela puts her sexy on in video for 'Chineke meh'. The ‘No Lele’ singer subtly invites you into her world with her vocals
Ɓarawon Man Fetur ya Mutu: Wani mutum ya mutu wajen sace man fetur cikin mota mai ɗaukan man fetur
Darektan Jamiʼin Kashe Gobara na Jihar Lagos, Dattijo Rasak Fadipe, ya sanar da ʼƴan jaridan NAN a ranar talata cêwa sun dawo da gawawakin mutane
Sudan summons US envoy to protest Trump ban
Sudan on Sunday summoned US charge d’affaires Steven Koutsis to protest President Donald Trump’s visa ban which has already prevented some of its citizens from
Can you rightly guess your type of butts?
Unknown to many women, the type of buttocks they have can be rightly guessed by the amount of fats they have there. In other words, you
Most Watched Movies
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Post Your Comment below: >>