In Yobe: IDPs receive rice, vegetable oil, clothes

The Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on Friday presented some relief materials to victims of insurgency in Damaturu.
Speaking during the presentation, Lawan said the materials would stabilise the rebuilding process of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.
He said that the distribution of the third phase came at the point when the IDPs were consolidating on the peace gained and were gradually returning to their normal life.
” I am, therefore, pleased to announce the donation of the following items in the third phase.
Here is 22,600 (50kg) bags of rice; 6,465 (20litre) cans of vegetables oil; 1,833 bales of used clothes and 2,390 pairs of used shoes.
“Other items are 3,000 cartoons of spaghetti and 551 cartons of macaroni; 1,099 cartoons of soap and five cartons of new shoes.
“These relief materials will go a long way to alleviate the plight of the IDPs.
“The improvement in their standard of living is a strong indication that Nigeria is winning the war against the insurgents.
“We can only pray that peace fully returns to our land,’’ Lawan said.
“I recall that our people have benefited from the presidential directive on distribution of all seized perishable items by the customs to the IDPs in the first and second phases.”
Lawan commended the state government for collaborating with the National Logistics Committee (NLC) in ensuring that the handing over was possible.
He also commended the state government’s effort in paying for the transfer of the items from various Customs warehouses to Damaturu.
The Chairman of the committee, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdulkadir Azarema, said that the materials in the third phase would help boost the ongoing efforts to return the IDPs to their homes.
“As we begin this third phase of distribution under a more peaceful environment, we hope that this round of relief materials will help boost the ongoing efforts to return IDPs to their homes.
“It is heart-warming to note that life is gradually returning to normal in the Northeast.
“We (NLC) wish to put on record, our appreciation to all those who ensured that these donations get to the affected people,”Azarema said.
Azarema commended the state and Federal Government for the opportunity given the committee to serve the people in need.
The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said that 300,000 IDPs had returned to their communities to live their normal lives.
According to him, five heads of communities are present at the handing over ceremony to collect their share of the materials.
He promised to effectively distribute the items to the communities and the vulnerable.
Aliyu commended efforts of Customs and the Federal Government in ensuring that the IDPs lives returned to normal.
He called on the Federal Government for more support in other areas of need such as roofing sheets to rebuild the communities.
The handing over ceremony was held in Katarko community of Yobe.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?
Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed
Presidency threatens prosecute those behind President Buhari’s death rumour
- Presidency has warned that those peddling ‘fake news’ about the president’s health will be prosecuted - Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed accused oppositions and those
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Most Read NewsView all posts
Apostle Suleman: How A Cultist Became a Fiery Prophet
Apostle Suleman has always been in the news. The fiery, controversial Nigerian prophet recently made the headlines after the video where he revealed that he
Davido: Asa Asika is Davido getting back to the 'basics' of his career
“Back to the basics” Davido has screamed as the year began. He wrote it on Instagram, tweeted it, and found new ways to capture his
Kogi State is sick – Gov Yahaya Bello
ONE year after assuming office as the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in this interview, vows not to allow vested interests to hamper
Person ‘Pikin’: Lady under fire for posting after sex photos with boyfriend
A young Nigerian lady has come under fire after she posted photos of herself and her boyfriend before and after sex, with many believing, she
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison
By Peter Egwuatu The Managing Director of Partnership Inves-tment Company Plc has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the Economic and
Catholic doctors call for amendment of National Health Act
Owerri – Dr Philip Njemanze, the Chairman, Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Owerri Archdiocese Chapter, has called for the amendment of the National
Most Watched Movies
African Beauty 2
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Girls At War Season 1
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>