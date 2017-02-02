In Yobe: IDPs receive rice, vegetable oil, clothes

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00

Home | News |

In Yobe: IDPs receive rice, vegetable oil, clothes

The Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on Friday presented some relief materials to victims of insurgency in Damaturu.

Speaking during the presentation, Lawan said the materials would stabilise the rebuilding process of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said that the distribution of the third phase came at the point when the IDPs were consolidating on the peace gained and were gradually returning to their normal life.

I am, therefore, pleased to announce the donation of the following items in the third phase.

Here is 22,600 (50kg) bags of rice; 6,465 (20litre) cans of vegetables oil; 1,833 bales of used clothes and 2,390 pairs of used shoes.

“Other items are 3,000 cartoons of spaghetti and 551 cartons of macaroni; 1,099 cartoons of soap and five cartons of new shoes.

“These relief materials will go a long way to alleviate the plight of the IDPs.

“The improvement in their standard of living is a strong indication that Nigeria is winning the war against the insurgents.

“We can only pray that peace fully returns to our land,’’ Lawan said.

“I recall that our people have benefited from the presidential directive on distribution of all seized perishable items by the customs to the IDPs in the first and second phases.”

Lawan commended the state government for collaborating with the National Logistics Committee (NLC) in ensuring that the handing over was possible.

He also commended the state government’s effort in paying for the transfer of the items from various Customs warehouses to Damaturu.

The Chairman of the committee, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdulkadir Azarema, said that the materials in the third phase would help boost the ongoing efforts to return the IDPs to their homes.

“As we begin this third phase of distribution under a more peaceful environment, we hope that this round of relief materials will help boost the ongoing efforts to return IDPs to their homes.

“It is heart-warming to note that life is gradually returning to normal in the Northeast.

“We (NLC) wish to put on record, our appreciation to all those who ensured that these donations get to the affected people,”Azarema said.

Azarema commended the state and Federal Government for the opportunity given the committee to serve the people in need.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said that 300,000 IDPs had returned to their communities to live their normal lives.

According to him, five heads of communities are present at the handing over ceremony to collect their share of the materials.

He promised to effectively distribute the items to the communities and the vulnerable.

Aliyu commended efforts of Customs and the Federal Government in ensuring that the IDPs lives returned to normal.

He called on the Federal Government for more support in other areas of need such as roofing sheets to rebuild the communities.

The handing over ceremony was held in Katarko community of Yobe.

