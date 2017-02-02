Skye Bank: 4 executive directors resign voluntarily

Skye Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the voluntary resignation of four of its Executive Directors from the services of the bank.
This is contained in a notification letter signed by the bank’s Company Secretary / General Counsel, Mr Babatunde Osibodu pasted on the NSE website on Friday.
The letter stated that the affected directors were Mr Idris Yakubu, Mrs Markie Idowu, Mrs Abimbola Izu and Mr Bayo Sanni.
It said that the directors had served in the executive management capacity for nearly two years and had been part of the new board of the bank which came into being following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 4 2016.
The letter quoted Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the bank’s Group Managing Director, as saying that the executive directors had contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition which commenced last year.
The bank also “announced that the new development does not in any way affect the smooth running of the bank as it continues to deliver services to its customers across the country.”
It added that the portfolios of the directors had been assigned to some general managers to ensure a seamless transition.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel
- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia
- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
Most Read NewsView all posts
Eko Art Expo: Akinwunmi Ambode, Lai Mohammed, others attend Rasheed Gbadamosi exhibition opening ceremony
As part of the Lagos State Government’s vision and support for the arts, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode officially opened the first edition of the Rasheed Gbadamosi
Worst leadership is in the church, says Adeboye
Samson Folarin The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said there is dearth of good leadership in the
Accountant-General lauds Police for joining IPPIS
By Emmanuel UjahABUJA — The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, has applauded the Nigeria Police for keying into the Integrate Personnel Payroll Information
Sign death warrants, Delta CJ tells governors
The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has urged state governors to sign death warrant of inmates on death sentence in order to decongest
In Anambra: Andy Uba dumps PDP for APC
Senator Andy Uba has defected to the All Progressives Congress. Uba is representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He
Questions about Boko Haram fight-back after spate of attacks
Nigeria’s government and military have maintained the narrative for more than a year: Boko Haram, whose bloody insurgency has devastated the country’s northeast, is a
Most Watched Movies
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Post Your Comment below: >>