PDP: 'This party is not broke' - Adeyeye

The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under has denied an allegation that the party was financially broke and could not meet up with it financial obligations.
The National Publicity of the party, Mr Dayo Adeyeye made the denial in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.
Adeyeye said that the attention of PDP leadership was drawn to a publication alleging that the party was broke .
He said that it was also alleged the the party could not pay rents and meet other financial obligations of its research and training institute, the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).
He said that the entire allegation in the publication was an outright falsehood and only existed in the imagination of the writers and their collaborators.
“The PDP is not broke and does not owe rent on the property being used by the PDI located in Wuse II, Abuja.
“Let us place on record that the PDI’s financial responsibilities are being met accordingly.
“Just last week, the Caretaker Committee approved monthly imprest for the Institute, and its staff salaries are paid at the same time with that of the PDP staffers.
“For emphasis, all members of staff of the Party and that of the Institute received their January 2017 Salary last week which the Secretary of the Staff Welfare Committee confirmed in that Publication.”
He alleged that the report was part of distraction from Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, the factional chairman, and his co-travellers.
Adeyeye disclosed that Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff had sometime in 2016 proposed a visit to the Institute, but was promptly turned down by the Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Lanre Adebayo.
He added that Sheriff also in December 2016 proposed a meeting with members of the establishment staff of PDP but was turned down by the staff.
Adeyeye described as shameful and unnecessary show of desperation by Sheriff in his resort to blackmail and outright falsehood to tarnish PDP reputation and the National Caretaker Committee.
“The National Caretaker Committee of the Party, though with limited time in office, has been working tirelessly to meet all the monetary obligations of the Party since its inauguration."
