Play Network Nigeria announces the opening of it's new club - The Underground, Runtown set to perform Saturday, Feb 4

The PLAY Network founded by the Okpaleke brothers is proud to announce the latest addition to the family – The Underground.

Situated with the BLD by PLAY building, The Underground brings a whole different experience to the Lagos nightlife scene with its series of radical, interconnected spaces, crafted in shades of black, gold and red playing with ideas of fluidity, layering and building a sense of scale and drama and using only the finest and most luxurious materials.

On opening night – February 4, revelers can expect to witness Runtown perform in this incredible surrounding enjoy Remy Martin Cocktails in dedicated seating areas made by resident mixologists and world-class table service.

If you want to escape the mainstream and lose yourself on the dance floor, THE UNDERGROUND vibe is your ticket to bliss.

You only get one life, Live Them.

DATE: FEBRUARY 4, 2017

VENUE: 15A, ADMIRALTY ROAD, LEKKI PHASE 1

TIME: 10PM

Please drink responsibly. 18+

[Sponsored]