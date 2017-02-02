BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria.
It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.
Details later
