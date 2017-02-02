BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria.

It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

Details later

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 34 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 38 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 46 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 51 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 46 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 52 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 56 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 58 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 1 minute ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 26 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 30 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 36 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 40 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:34:00 Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent

0 Videos 25/01/2017 04:23:00 FG to end recesion by increasing workers' salary

FG to end recesion by increasing workers' salary

- The federal government is set to review the current minimum wage for Nigeria civil servants - The committee will be set up after the submission

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 24/01/2017 06:05:00 Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting

0 Videos 07/01/2017 02:58:00 Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December

Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December

- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die

0 Videos 03/02/2017 12:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 09:32:00 Fulani Herdsmen : Afenifere condemns Northern Governors over plans to register immigrant group

Fulani Herdsmen : Afenifere condemns Northern Governors over plans to register immigrant group

The decision by the Northern Governors’ forum to register immigrant Fulani herdsmen has not gone down well with the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere Renewal Group

0 News 31/01/2017 05:45:00 Drama as Suleman honours DSS invitation, customs intercept 661 pump-action rifle

Drama as Suleman honours DSS invitation, customs intercept 661 pump-action rifle

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. Major Nigerian newspapers for

0 News 29/01/2017 12:26:00 Suarez rescues point for Barca after goalline controversy

Suarez rescues point for Barca after goalline controversy

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez rescued a late draw for FC Barcelona at Real Betis on Sunday, with the champions not being allowed a goal which

0 News 02/02/2017 23:55:00 FG earmarks over N30bn for housing programme for civil servants

FG earmarks over N30bn for housing programme for civil servants

By Favour Nnabugwu Abuja—The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has already committed over N30 billion for the execution of affordable houses for civil servants under the

0 News 02/02/2017 06:53:00 Other tribes are jealous of Igbo's ability to make money - Udenta

Other tribes are jealous of Igbo's ability to make money - Udenta

- A professor of Government and public Administration gave a lecture on Igbo marginalization in Nigeria - According to the Professor, Igbos are being envied by

0 News 29/01/2017 19:26:00 This is not a Muslim ban, Trump says of immigration move

This is not a Muslim ban, Trump says of immigration move

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his executive order temporarily halting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries was “not a Muslim ban,” after it was met

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:50:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then