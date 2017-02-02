Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole.
LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos state.
ALSO READ: Actress, fiancé are so in love [PHOTOS]
Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounce(Instagram)
Yvonne and Olakunle have been together for over 10 years and got engaged in 2016.
Olakunle who is popularly known as Abounce, proposed to the Nollywood actress on her birthday last year, August 25, 2016.
Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthday(Instagram)
ALSO READ: "Marriage is not by force" actress says
Abounce is the only son of the late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi. Yvonne is known for the movies, "3 Is Company", "Missing Angel 2" and "Under the Sky 1&2".
Big congrats to them.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Fulani man calls out his tribesmen on Twitter for violence in the north
A Fulani man on Twitter has called out his tribesmen for the violence in the northern part of the country. Fulani man tweeting with @HAHayatu calls
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Most Read NewsView all posts
If you are serious about Biafra, go back home and develop the southeast, Charly Boy blasts IPOB
- Son of the late Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, Charly boy has told people shouting for Biafra to learn from history - He accused IPOB
BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force contingent to Gambia returns after installing Barrow
Officials of the Nigerian Air Force deployed to The Gambia for the removal of former dictator, Yahya Jammeh, has returned.Officials of the Nigerian AIr Force
Delta governor speaks on allegation of $10 million bailout fund stolen by girlfriend
- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has come out to deny the allegation that he was the governor involved in the $10 million bailout fund scandal. - There
FRSC seeks nationwide ban on okada
The Federal Road Safety Corps has recommended a nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ to reduce road accidents. The recommendation forms part of
FG’s request for Dasuki secret trial undemocratic – Fayose
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described the Federal Government’s attempt
Fitness and Weight Loss: 6 fat-fighting foods
TurkeyThis clucker has the fewest calories per ounce of any animal protein. Like dairy, it contains the amino acid leucine, which may play a role in preserving
Most Watched Movies
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Uncomfortable Truth
"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Post Your Comment below: >>