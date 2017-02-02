Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

News

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole.

LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos state.

ALSO READ: Actress, fiancé are so in love [PHOTOS]

Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounceplay

Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounce

(Instagram)

 

Yvonne and Olakunle have been together for over 10 years and got engaged in 2016.

Olakunle who is popularly known as Abounce, proposed to the Nollywood actress on her birthday last year, August 25, 2016.

Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthdayplay

Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthday

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: "Marriage is not by force" actress says

Abounce is the only son of the late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi. Yvonne is known for the movies, "3 Is Company", "Missing Angel 2" and "Under the Sky 1&2".

Big congrats to them.

