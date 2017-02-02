Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed to a corner when defending yourself about something.

Taurus

Today the Moon is in your sign for most of the day, meaning you are going to be feeling quite self-centered. It's ok to be concerned about yourself for a change.

Gemini

The Moon will move to your sign late in the evening, where it will remain until late Monday night. You might want to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes since the moon is in a hidden part of your chart. Secret plans to leave town might be a good idea.

Cancer

This might be a good day to let loose and confide in someone so a conversation with a female acquaintance would be important for you. On the other hand, someone might want to confide in you as you are sympathetic and nurturing.

Leo

Twice every month, the moon is at the top of your chart meaning that personal information about might be public and it's a bit scary. Although Leos like publicity, they also like to control it.

Virgo

It would be a good idea to satisfy your urge for adventure as well as a chance to travel. Talk with people from different backgrounds and countries. You love facts and enjoy new information on anything.

Libra

Although you would rather not discuss money with others today, you are focused on taxes, debt, inheritances, as well as shared property. Tie up loose ends and free yourself of your worries.

Scorpio

The moon is opposite your sign for most of the day meaning you have to be accommodating of others today. You have to go more than halfway in your dealings with them.

Sagittarius

Your impulse tells you to get better organized today, go with it. Your everyday world gets so busy, you tend to overlook little details that annoy and drag you down. Tidy the areas you have to deal with on a daily basis. Tweak your schedule for your own peace of mind.

Capricorn

Allow yourself some play time today. Go for a long lunch or meet friends for a drink or a get-together at the end of the day. You will enjoy sports and playful times of children.

Aquarius

Your communication with a parent today might be important because you are focused on home, family and private life. Most will have the chance to sit-in at home and relax.

Pisces

It's a busy day packed with short trips, conversations, and lots of paperwork and reading. Just go with the flow.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 34 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 38 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 46 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 51 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 46 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 52 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 56 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 58 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 1 minute ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 26 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 30 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 36 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 40 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 06:58:00 Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic

0 Videos 03/02/2017 08:51:00 Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:43:00 How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:31:00 Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

0 Videos 20/01/2017 05:40:00 IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States

0 Videos 23/01/2017 02:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 00:30:00 Melaye wants Vice-President’s N250m gatehouse contract reviewed

Melaye wants Vice-President’s N250m gatehouse contract reviewed

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, has said the National Assembly will call for a review of

0 News 02/02/2017 23:41:00 Rohr snubs Ighalo over China move

Rohr snubs Ighalo over China move

SUPER Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is worried stiff that he hasn’t received a call from coach Gernot Rohr after his move to China. The former Watford

0 News 30/01/2017 02:35:00 AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Morocco to end Renard dream, make semis

AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Morocco to end Renard dream, make semis

Mahmoud Kahraba scrambled in the winner in the 88th minute as Egypt beat Herve Renard's Morocco 1-0 on Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the

0 News 01/02/2017 10:58:00 How ex-governors rally round Apostle Suleman to prevent his case with the DSS from escalating - Source

How ex-governors rally round Apostle Suleman to prevent his case with the DSS from escalating - Source

- An ex-governor from South-South was allegedly the major peacemaker who prevented crisis to erupt from the case between Apostle Suleman and the DSS - A

0 News 01/02/2017 00:04:00 Customs declare two officers wanted over seized 661 rifles

Customs declare two officers wanted over seized 661 rifles

Two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service who allegedly examined and cleared the ammunition-laden container at the Apapa port, Lagos State, have been declared wanted. Our

0 News 01/02/2017 07:19:00 Don’t ever skip breakfast; here’re the risks involved, doctors warn

Don’t ever skip breakfast; here’re the risks involved, doctors warn

When people do eat breakfast daily, they’re less likely to have risk factors for cardiovascular disease like high cholesterol and elevated blood pressure. And people

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:28:00 Oppressed

Oppressed

When the foundation of a home is characterised by chaos, home is no more haven, commotion is inevitable - the children are 'oppressed.

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:13:00 4 Brothers Season 2

4 Brothers Season 2

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood