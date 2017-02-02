Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed to a corner when defending yourself about something.

Taurus

Today the Moon is in your sign for most of the day, meaning you are going to be feeling quite self-centered. It's ok to be concerned about yourself for a change.

Gemini

The Moon will move to your sign late in the evening, where it will remain until late Monday night. You might want to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes since the moon is in a hidden part of your chart. Secret plans to leave town might be a good idea.

Cancer

This might be a good day to let loose and confide in someone so a conversation with a female acquaintance would be important for you. On the other hand, someone might want to confide in you as you are sympathetic and nurturing.

Leo

Twice every month, the moon is at the top of your chart meaning that personal information about might be public and it's a bit scary. Although Leos like publicity, they also like to control it.

Virgo

It would be a good idea to satisfy your urge for adventure as well as a chance to travel. Talk with people from different backgrounds and countries. You love facts and enjoy new information on anything.

Libra

Although you would rather not discuss money with others today, you are focused on taxes, debt, inheritances, as well as shared property. Tie up loose ends and free yourself of your worries.

Scorpio

The moon is opposite your sign for most of the day meaning you have to be accommodating of others today. You have to go more than halfway in your dealings with them.

Sagittarius

Your impulse tells you to get better organized today, go with it. Your everyday world gets so busy, you tend to overlook little details that annoy and drag you down. Tidy the areas you have to deal with on a daily basis. Tweak your schedule for your own peace of mind.

Capricorn

Allow yourself some play time today. Go for a long lunch or meet friends for a drink or a get-together at the end of the day. You will enjoy sports and playful times of children.

Aquarius

Your communication with a parent today might be important because you are focused on home, family and private life. Most will have the chance to sit-in at home and relax.

Pisces

It's a busy day packed with short trips, conversations, and lots of paperwork and reading. Just go with the flow.