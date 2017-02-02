“If APGA is truly an Igbo party, why is only in Anambra?”

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

“If APGA is truly an Igbo party, why is only in Anambra?”

By Vincent Ujumadu
The member representing Anambra East and West in the House of Representatives, Dr. Tony Nwoye has accused the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state of using the name of the Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the people that the party belonged to the Igbo.

Speaking with reporters at Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area, after registering as a member of All Progressive Congress (APC) in his ward, Nwoye, who was elected into the national assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said such trick would no longer work during this year’s governorship election, which he had declared intention to contest.

He said: “They (APGA people) have been whooping up the propaganda that APC is not for Igbo people, but when we get to the field, we will tell our people that it is about the individual. Let them stop using APGA. They have used APGA enough to rob Igbo people.

“If APGA is truly an Igbo party, why is it that up till now, it is only in Anambra State that it has formed government? Why is it that in the national assembly, only two are APGA and out of 109 senators, none is APGA? Why is it that since the time of Ojukwu, who is the symbol of APGA, they could not win one single state outside Anambra? They have been using it to hold our people down; to siphon our money and we must stop it.”

He said that his joining the APC was already bringing dividends of democracy from the federal government to the state, adding that keeping the state in APGA would continue to set the state backwards.

He said further: “We are going to add more money on the N14b already budgeted for the 2nd Niger Bridge. I personally ensured that the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, especially the Umunya axis, was captured on the 2017 budget.

“I am happy that about N8b will be appropriated for Anambra section of the expressway this year. This is a road that had claimed many lives. This is a road that different administrations in the past had campaigned with and failed to do anything.

“The same applies to Anam – Kogi road, which is in my constituency. If completed, it will positively impact on the lives of Anambra West people and I thank God that through the efforts of the chairman of works committee, which I am a member, N1billion has been earmarked for its construction, after it was abandoned for over five years. These things would not have been possible if we are not in APC.”

According to him, APC would bring the desired change in Anambra State to end what he described as the impunity going on in the state, whereby the state government was allegedly siphoning the funds meant for the local governments.

Tags

Top News

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 2 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 27 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 22 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 27 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 31 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 39 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 44 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 39 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 45 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 49 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 51 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 54 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:23:00 10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View

10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View

0 Videos 03/02/2017 12:55:00 Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:44:00 Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South

0 Videos 27/01/2017 04:08:00 Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate

Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate

- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 22:17:00 Skye Bank leads in three Web Jurist performance categories

Skye Bank leads in three Web Jurist performance categories

SKYE Bank’s website  www.skyebankng.com  has been recognised as one of the most improved bank websites as announced by foremost web ranking Agency, Web Jurist, powered

0 News 31/01/2017 06:59:00 Alexandre Pato: Brazilian latest to land megabucks China move

Alexandre Pato: Brazilian latest to land megabucks China move

Former Brazilian international Alexandre Pato is the latest high-profile player to be tempted by the riches of China's Super League after joining Tianjin Quanjian from

0 News 03/02/2017 05:25:00 #IStandWithBuhari Group - We Have No Plan to Counter Tuface Idibia's Protest

#IStandWithBuhari Group - We Have No Plan to Counter Tuface Idibia's Protest

Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator of #IStandWithBuhari, has distanced herself from a rally planned to counter a planned protest by Nigerian Musician, Tuface Idibia.In a statement

0 News 03/02/2017 00:00:00 661 rifles: Customs move ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

661 rifles: Customs move ‘indicted’ officers to Abuja

Samson Folarin The two customs officers arrested in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles uncovered in a container at the Apapa Mile 2 area of Lagos

0 News 01/02/2017 09:14:00 SSS Says Man Accused Of Laundering Billions For Alison-Madueke Working For Buhari Government

SSS Says Man Accused Of Laundering Billions For Alison-Madueke Working For Buhari Government

A man, the State Security Service said, who was working for the interest of the Nigerian government, was actually a money laundering suspect named in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:36:00 Donald Trump: Japan opposition calls on Abe to oppose US refugee ban

Donald Trump: Japan opposition calls on Abe to oppose US refugee ban

The head of Japan's main opposition party has called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to speak up against President Donald Trump's refugee ban ahead of

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:37:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:52:00 Tears Of Sacrifice

Tears Of Sacrifice

Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:06:00 My Sex Client 2

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband