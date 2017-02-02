Poor roads, multiple taxes reasons for high cost of staple food – Task Force

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Poor roads, multiple taxes reasons for high cost of staple food – Task Force

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Presidency has identified the poor state of rural roads and multiple revenue collecting points on the highways from traders and transporters as major reasons  prices of goods are sky-rocking in the markets.

Committee on Food Security set up by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to mitigate on the matter came up with the factors at its first meeting since their inauguration on Wednesday.

Presided over by Osinbajo, the meeting which held at Aguda House, the official residence of the Acting President added that  inadequacy of distribution networks and high cost of transportation also counted.

Against this background, the Task Force set up technical sub-group to draw up a draft plan of action for further consideration.

The Task Force would also be coordinating various “MDAs and working closely with the private sector to explore ways and means of overcoming some of the supply bottlenecks in the short term, while also reinforcing on-going medium and long-term solutions including improving supplies and providing better storage.”

A statement from the Office of the Acting President however clarified that its assignment “is not about government intervening directly in the market for staple foods either though purchases or price fixing.”

