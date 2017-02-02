Poor roads, multiple taxes reasons for high cost of staple food – Task Force

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
Presidency has identified the poor state of rural roads and multiple revenue collecting points on the highways from traders and transporters as major reasons prices of goods are sky-rocking in the markets.
Committee on Food Security set up by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to mitigate on the matter came up with the factors at its first meeting since their inauguration on Wednesday.
Presided over by Osinbajo, the meeting which held at Aguda House, the official residence of the Acting President added that inadequacy of distribution networks and high cost of transportation also counted.
Against this background, the Task Force set up technical sub-group to draw up a draft plan of action for further consideration.
The Task Force would also be coordinating various “MDAs and working closely with the private sector to explore ways and means of overcoming some of the supply bottlenecks in the short term, while also reinforcing on-going medium and long-term solutions including improving supplies and providing better storage.”
A statement from the Office of the Acting President however clarified that its assignment “is not about government intervening directly in the market for staple foods either though purchases or price fixing.”
