Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Stop embarrassing our ancestors, MASSOB chides Okorocha, Obiano

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign of State, MASSOB, has charged at Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo state and Willy Obiano of Anambra state to respect the culture of civility and stop insulting the sensibilities of Ndigbo by ceasing from their altercations.

Okorocha, Obiano

Fuming over the recent embarrassing crossfire utterances between both governor, MASSOB said that the bitter exchange of words on their alleged failures as Governors in their respective States is “complete stupidity and foolishness.”

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu in a statement on Friday told the two Governors that their public bragging and exchange of dirty words is a slap and insult to Ndigbo and a shame on the Governors.

Madu noted that in view of on-going political reorganization in Igbo land for the future and survival of Ndigbo, it was baffling that all the Governors could do was to allow themselves become tools against Igbo interest.

Madu said: “For one to be a governor is not a criteria to insult Igbo traditional respect or the ancestors. MASSOB holds Okorocha responsible for openly declaring that three Igbo governors will soon join APC. If he was sure of his words, why didn’t he mention their names and evidences of such meeting or plan?

“Igbo politicians should stop making provocative and unguided statements just to pacify their political allies and masters. MASSOB warns that washing one’s dirty clothes in the public is not the best option and political party interest can never be quantified with the general interest of Ndigbo.

“Today, our political detractors are happy celebrating this political madness that is capable of disorganizing our people. This is a political ploy by APC to heat up the Anambra political arena in readiness for 2017 governorship election in Anambra state.

“APC as a political party in its manifesto has no room for accommodation of Igbo interest. Even President Buhari as helmsman of APC has pathological hatred against Ndigbo. So Governor Okorocha should wait till 2019 when the mainstream of Igbo populace will determine with our massive votes which political party Ndigbo will identify with.

“MASSOB recognizes that the main vision and mission of APGA has been affected because of clueless leadership of the current chairman, Ndigbo still have sympathy for APGA because of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu).

“MASSOB therefore advise the two governors to stop embarrassing our ancestors or we invoke the bitter wrath of our ancient Oracles against them.”

