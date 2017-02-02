Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Skye Bank announces resignation of four EDs

Lagos – Skye Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the voluntary resignation of four of its Executive Directors from the services of the bank.

This is contained in a notification letter signed by the bank’s Company Secretary / General Counsel, Mr Babatunde Osibodu pasted on the NSE website on Friday.

The letter stated that the affected directors were Mr Idris Yakubu, Mrs Markie Idowu, Mrs Abimbola Izu and Mr Bayo Sanni.

It said that the directors had served in the executive management capacity for nearly two years and had been part of the new board of the bank which came into being following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 4 2016.

The letter quoted Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the bank’s Group Managing Director, as saying that the executive directors had contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition which commenced last year.

The bank also “announced that the new development does not in any way affect the smooth running of the bank as it continues to deliver services to its customers across the country.”

It added that the portfolios of the directors had been assigned to some general managers to ensure a seamless transition.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

A pastor caught in the act � pants down

Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)

Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out

American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

Pregnant Corps members and nursing mothers at NYSC Orientation camp, Abuja (WATCH)

High cost: FG won’t engage in price fixing, says Presidency

EFCC accuses ex-FCT minister’s son of N1.1bn fraud

Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Son of The Road: I'm going on the longest trip of my life, join me

Police arrest fake lawyer who practise at Supreme Court

