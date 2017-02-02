Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News |

FG to allocate more funds for federal highways in South East

By Peter Okutu
ABAKALIKI-THE Federal government Friday said funds will be made available for the completion of 11 point 7 Kilometre Ohaofia-Oso-Edda Federal road in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola gave the assurance while inspecting the road at Ohaofia-Edda Junction of the State

Fashola urged the contractor handling the project to speed up the job promising that the Ministry would release more funds as soon as certificates were generated.

The Chief Engineer of Uniglobe Engineering Construction Company, Mr. Anslem Ijebor had while fielding questions from newsmen explained that about five kilometres of the project had been completed, while two kilometres would be asphalted within five weeks.

According to him, the company had fully mobilized to site to ensure speedy completion of the project.

In a remark, the State Controller Ministry of Works, Mr Olufemi Oyekomi regretted that the project had dragged since 2012 when it was awarded and emphasized that its timely completion would further enhance economic and social activities in the area.

Vanguard reports that the Minister who inspected the construction of Nenwe-Uduma-Uburu Road in Ohaozara LGA of the state will also visited more federal projects within the state capital, Abakaliki.

Top News

