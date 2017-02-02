Breaking: James Ibori back in Nigeria finally

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Breaking: James Ibori back in Nigeria finally

The former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori who was released last month from prison in the United Kingdom (UK) has arrived in Nigeria.

Chief James Onanefe Ibori

Iberia who flight landed in Abuja some hours is said to be on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta state.

Ibori was released from British prison in December after serving half of his 13-year sentence, taking into account pre-trial detention.

“What happens in African politics – you are in it until you die,” Ibori told Reuters in London on Tuesday.

“I am a politician, I will always be a politician. I play the politics in my party and in my country for the good of my people,” he said after a court hearing, part of ongoing legal proceedings in his case.

Asked if he would run for office again, Ibori said he was barred from doing so for 10 years because of his conviction, but that he intended to appeal to have that conviction overturned.

The appeal would centre on an allegation, made by one of Ibori’s former associates, that a British police officer had taken bribes in return for inside information on the case before Ibori’s conviction, and that prosecutors had covered it up.

British police say the allegation was investigated, resulting in no arrests or charges.

The state prosecution service says material supporting the allegation exists and it initially failed to disclose that to Ibori’s defence team, but it is confident Ibori’s conviction remains valid. Court proceedings are ongoing.

More details soon

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 3 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 28 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 35 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 23 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 28 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 32 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 40 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 45 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 40 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 46 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 50 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 52 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 55 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 02/02/2017 06:07:00 Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack

Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack

- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:20:00 A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:12:00 Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:41:00 How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 22:50:00 PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act

PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act

By Victor Ahiuma-Young PETROLEUM and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has rejected the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend the

0 News 30/01/2017 01:33:00 Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman: Netflix shows are top digital original shows in 2016

Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman: Netflix shows are top digital original shows in 2016

This interesting chart comes from a Parrot Analytics report on the top digital original shows in the third quarter of 2016. As you can see, "Stranger

0 News 01/02/2017 18:10:00 Sexual Abuse: Cobbler arraigned for indecent treatment of child

Sexual Abuse: Cobbler arraigned for indecent treatment of child

Kingsley Philip, a 20-year-old cobbler, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged sexual assault of his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter. The accused

0 News 31/01/2017 13:03:00 Presidency responds to 2Baba’s planned nationwide protest

Presidency responds to 2Baba’s planned nationwide protest

- Femi Adesina responded to those calling for a protest against Buhari's administration - He described them as people who are pained Jonathan lost the presidential

0 News 02/02/2017 23:39:00 Hadi Sirika: Abuja airport will be shut down on March 8 – Minister says

Hadi Sirika: Abuja airport will be shut down on March 8 – Minister says

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has revealed that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut down on March 8, 2017. According to

0 News 04/02/2017 02:19:00 Pressure mounts on Buhari to allow anti-govt rally

Pressure mounts on Buhari to allow anti-govt rally

Dayo Oketola, Olalekan Adetayo, Femi Atoyebi, Fidelis Soriwei, Adelani Adepegba, Femi Makinde, and Success Nwogu A cross-section of Nigerians, socio-cultural and political groups have expressed anger

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:22:00 Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:30:00 Gods Chosen Child

Gods Chosen Child

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:19:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:27:00 This Suffering Is Too Much

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson