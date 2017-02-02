2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

No fewer than thirteen persons  including  two dismissed soldiers, attached to Operation Doyle battling the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State were yesterday paraded for alleged involvement in crimes including the theft of a gas turbine valued at N7.2 billion owned by the Bayelsa State Government along the Etelebou community of Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State.

Also arrested by  men of the State Police Command were nine persons over their alleged involvement in cases of kidnapping and car theft.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa while parading the suspects before newsmen, said police operatives intercepted a Russian Gas Turbine  Etelebu,Gbarain area of the state.

According to him, “Seven suspects were arrested and five trucks recovered with vandalised turbine.”

He said, Governor Seriake Dickson has been informed and has given the go ahead for proper investigation of those involved.

Amba Asuquo also confirmed that the two deserters of the Nigerian Army who were of the rank of Corporal, were arrested alongside other suspects along the Agudama Ekpetiama area of the Bayelsa  state capital over their alleged involvement in theft of vehicles.

According to him, “On the 29th of January, 2017, the command control room received a distress call from one Toju Adama from Ogborikoko in Warri Delta State that his Hilux Van was stolen and was tracked to Agudama-Epie.

“Operatives from the State Command swung into action and arrested the occupants of the Hilux, one John Linus Ogah, a dismissed soldier from 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Cross River State and his cohort, one Shedrack at the scene. A bunch of master keys were recovered from the suspect.”

