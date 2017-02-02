2 dismissed soldiers, nine others nabbed over theft of N7.2bn gas turbine, other items

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa
No fewer than thirteen persons including two dismissed soldiers, attached to Operation Doyle battling the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State were yesterday paraded for alleged involvement in crimes including the theft of a gas turbine valued at N7.2 billion owned by the Bayelsa State Government along the Etelebou community of Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State.
Also arrested by men of the State Police Command were nine persons over their alleged involvement in cases of kidnapping and car theft.
The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa while parading the suspects before newsmen, said police operatives intercepted a Russian Gas Turbine Etelebu,Gbarain area of the state.
According to him, “Seven suspects were arrested and five trucks recovered with vandalised turbine.”
He said, Governor Seriake Dickson has been informed and has given the go ahead for proper investigation of those involved.
Amba Asuquo also confirmed that the two deserters of the Nigerian Army who were of the rank of Corporal, were arrested alongside other suspects along the Agudama Ekpetiama area of the Bayelsa state capital over their alleged involvement in theft of vehicles.
According to him, “On the 29th of January, 2017, the command control room received a distress call from one Toju Adama from Ogborikoko in Warri Delta State that his Hilux Van was stolen and was tracked to Agudama-Epie.
“Operatives from the State Command swung into action and arrested the occupants of the Hilux, one John Linus Ogah, a dismissed soldier from 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Cross River State and his cohort, one Shedrack at the scene. A bunch of master keys were recovered from the suspect.”
