Again, herdsmen attack farmer in Enugu, Police confirms

By Dennis Agbo

THE Enugu State police have confirmed an alleged herdsmen attack on a farmer at Awha Ndiagu in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state, which led the hospitalisation of the farmer.

Though the farmer’s name could not be ascertained as at press time, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, told Saturday Vanguard that the incident occurred. “The suspects had issues with the farmer, which led to his being assaulted,” said Amaraizu.

Suspected herdsmen on Thursday reportedly attacked a farmland and inflicted machete cuts on the victims who managed to survive the incident.

Herdsmen attending to their cows

An eyewitness said the victim was rushed to a hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.

“The victim who was in a state of coma was assaulted with a machete at back and one of the fingers was cut off.