If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo

Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.
Obasanjo stated this in a release issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday,adding that instead of embarking on such “worrisome” wishes, they should rather engage in marathon prayers from him.
Buhari and Obasanjo
He said, what the President needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”
Obasanjo who cautioned against politicization of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been a victim of such rumoured death while in office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.
“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.
“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek forgiveness.”
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud
- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was
Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos
- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led
Main symptoms of stomach cancer
Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and
Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)
The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored
Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia
- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oil rig count jumps by 17
Oil rig count jumps by 17 Published: 28 minutes ago The US oil rig count climbed for the third week in a row, rising by 17 to
Khloe Kardashian puts her hot bod on display while on vacation (WATCH)
[embedded content] Khloe Kardashian who is on vacation with the rest of her family put her hot bod on display while in Costa Rica. search feed search
END TIME! Fallen tree mysteriously rises up as people troop to area (see photos, video)
Wonders they say shall never end. A tree that was cut down two years ago and had dried up reportedly “resurrected” at the Ndokwa West
Shittu - President Buhari is Not Dead But ...
Nigeria's minister of communications Adebayo Shittu on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead but the country needs prayers.Shittu made the remark at
Ex-CJNs Collect, Share Bribes To Judges –Prof. Sagay
Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has revealed how some retired Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN) had, over the years, acted
Rangers players grumble over land allocation delay
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu Nigerian champions, Rangers, could be heading for a major crisis following the allegation that some of the players are preparing for a showdown
Most Watched Movies
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
My Son Will Never Marry You
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>