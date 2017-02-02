Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


News

If you don’t like Buhari, wait for another election – Obasanjo

Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo told Nigerians who may not like President Muhammadu buhari to wait for another election instead of carrying rumours of his death. He also described those peddling the rumuored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as wicked, callous and treacherous.

Obasanjo stated this in a release issued by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Friday,adding that  instead of embarking on such “worrisome” wishes, they should rather engage in marathon prayers from him.

Buhari and Obasanjo

He said,  what the President needs “are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo who cautioned against politicization of every situation in the country, recalled that he has also been a victim  of such rumoured death while in office as the President, declaring, “no normal human being will wish an elderly person dead irrespective of their differences.

“If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better. For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek forgiveness.”

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content.
