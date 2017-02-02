Amber Rose shows off her curves in Bikini as she continues her vacation in Hawaii (WATCH)

search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank
- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South
No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity
- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister
Most Read NewsView all posts
Here's a copy of the executive order Trump signed on Americans' retirement money
The fiduciary rule, which the Department of Labor passed last year, intended to prevent financial advisers from giving conflicted advice to retirement savers. The rule
Nigeria - 02/02/2017: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Robbers kill police sergeant in Rivers, cart away cash
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Armed robbers on Monday shot and killed a police sergeant outside the premises of a branch of the Guarantee Trust Bank at
Lallana Floors Vardy, Rooney, Wins 2016 England Player of The Year
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been named as the Vauxhall England Player of the Year 2016.The 28-year-old appeared at Euro 2016 with the Three Lions,
Corruption has not been eradicated under Buhari — Onigbinde
A co-founder of BudgIT, Seun Onigbinde, speaks with TOLUWANI ENIOLA on why he became disenchanted with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration You once said the President
Emir Sanusi sends STRONG message to Islamic clerics in Nigeria as violence spreads
- Nigeria is currently facing serious issues of security ranging from religious to attacks by Fulani herdsmen - The emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, is
Most Watched Movies
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Queen Of The Niger
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Widows War
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Post Your Comment below: >>