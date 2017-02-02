Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.
In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial
- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court
VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward
VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
Unlike Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu missed 1st class by the whiskers – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out on the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rotimi Amaechi: FG’s planned railway concession may affect 15,000 workers - Union leader says
The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NUR) had expressed fear that the planned concession of the railway system by the Federal Government could lead to
Scarcity Looms in 6 States as Independent Marketers Threaten To Stop Lifting Fuel
Fuel dealers in the South-West geopolitical zone (Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti states) of the country under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers
Emirates Offers Re-booking, Refund Options To Affected US Passengers
Emirates has said that it will continue to comply with entry requirements for travel to and from the United States, as required by U.S. Customs
#IStandWithBuhari Group - We Have No Plan to Counter Tuface Idibia's Protest
Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator of #IStandWithBuhari, has distanced herself from a rally planned to counter a planned protest by Nigerian Musician, Tuface Idibia.In a statement
Stephen Moore: Economist jumps from Fox News to CNN
Economist Stephen Moore will depart Fox News for CNN this week after more than three years serving as one of the Fox's top contributors. "It was
Most Watched Movies
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Lazy Men
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
College Girls Are Back 4
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>