Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their toned bikini bodies in Costa Rica (WATCH)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their toned bikini bodies in Costa Rica (WATCH)

[embedded content] Although Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are back from Costa Rica, new photos of the popular Reality TV sisters relaxing by a poolside at their private Villa have emerged. Kim showed off her slender figure in a black bikini top which highlighted her sculpted arms and flat stomach, while Kourtney wore a white two-piece.

search feed

search feed

Tags

Top News

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 3 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 28 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 35 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 23 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 28 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 32 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 40 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 45 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 40 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 46 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 50 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 52 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 55 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

0 Videos 02/02/2017 06:07:00 Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack

Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack

- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on

0 Videos 06/01/2017 01:35:00 Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 30/01/2017 08:14:00 Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some

0 Videos 03/02/2017 12:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 13:17:00 Naira slides to N500 /$ at parallel market

Naira slides to N500 /$ at parallel market

Lagos – The Naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three

0 News 01/02/2017 13:05:00 Nigerian woman incurres £500,000 bill after giving birth to quadruplets

Nigerian woman incurres £500,000 bill after giving birth to quadruplets

Nigerian woman incurred a bill of £500,000 after giving birth to quadruplets at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. The 43-year-old woman, Priscilla, who had

0 News 30/01/2017 03:27:00 Three to five people’ll die before I’m extradited –Kashamu

Three to five people’ll die before I’m extradited –Kashamu

Senator Buruji Kashamu has warned that before anybody could succeed to extradite him to the US to face trial for drug-related offences, “about three, four

0 News 31/01/2017 06:58:00 In Abuja: National Industrial Court plans to launch mobile app

In Abuja: National Industrial Court plans to launch mobile app

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, says it plans to launch a mobile app in order to increase access of litigants to information, ease court

0 News 02/02/2017 06:01:00 Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]

Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

0 News 30/01/2017 09:03:00 Umar Danbatta: NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy

Umar Danbatta: NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has announced that the Commission has contributed over N1.4 trillion to the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:13:00 Dangerous Models 2

Dangerous Models 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 26/01/2017 10:59:00 The Checkmate Season 2

The Checkmate Season 2

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:27:00 This Suffering Is Too Much

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:53:00 Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace