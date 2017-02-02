Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their toned bikini bodies in Costa Rica (WATCH)

search feed
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights
This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family
- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Naira slides to N500 /$ at parallel market
Lagos – The Naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three
Nigerian woman incurres £500,000 bill after giving birth to quadruplets
Nigerian woman incurred a bill of £500,000 after giving birth to quadruplets at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. The 43-year-old woman, Priscilla, who had
Three to five people’ll die before I’m extradited –Kashamu
Senator Buruji Kashamu has warned that before anybody could succeed to extradite him to the US to face trial for drug-related offences, “about three, four
In Abuja: National Industrial Court plans to launch mobile app
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, says it plans to launch a mobile app in order to increase access of litigants to information, ease court
Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]
Umar Danbatta: NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has announced that the Commission has contributed over N1.4 trillion to the
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Seductive Electrician
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
