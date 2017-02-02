After Vacation: Obamas Return To Rented House In Washington, Live Beside Trump

The Obamas decide to stay in DC as daughter Sasha, 15, finishes up at Sidwell Friends School.
They're renting an 8,200-square-foot brick Tudor home in DC's posh Kalorama neighborhood, where neighbors include a former congressman, the French ambassador and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
The home was built in 1928, with nine bedrooms, a generous living room and dining room, a finished downstairs family room/media room, and an au-pair suite. Movers were spotted unloading boxes of the first family's belongings into the new home just before Inauguration Day.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church
- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -
Most Read NewsView all posts
ISIS: German police arrest three suspected jihadists
German police said they arrested three people in Berlin on Tuesday suspected of trying to reach foreign "war zones" in order to train to carry
Apostle Johnson Suleman: Produce the herdsmen who were paid to stop killing Christians – Pastor tells El-Rufai, Buhari
The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called on President Buhari to ask Governor Nasir El-Rufai to produce the herdsmen he allegedly
Fayose is a warrior and a lion - Fani-Kayode hosts Ekiti state governor (photos)
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state was hosted in Abuja by former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode and his wife, Precious Chikwendu on Friday, January 27.Fani-Kayode
UK rebuffs calls to cancel Trump state visit
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday she was looking forward to hosting US President Donald Trump in a state visit, after more than one
Bandits kill Taraba’s Assistant Surveyor-General, four others
The Assistant Surveyor-General of Taraba State, Mr Zakari Bakari and four other officials, had been killed by bandits in Cameroon. The State Attorney General and Commissioner
Protesters denounce Trump’s immigration ban
The United States was hit Sunday by a second day of protests denouncing Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries as the president
Most Watched Movies
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Test of Kindness
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Lonely In Paradise
The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>