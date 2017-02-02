Fayose - ''My enemies will perish in the Red Sea''

Fayose made the claim during an interview session with PUNCH. The Governor said, ''There are other governors enjoying immunity, why are they not talking? It is about being courageous and speaking for the masses. There are good examples of courageous people in the bible. God commanded Joshua to be courageous and fearless.
''I’m simply obeying the command of God. Daniel was courageous to weather the storms of life. Joseph was courageous even when they lied against him that he slept with the wife of his principal. So was Moses when he confronted Pharaoh. Despite signs and wonders, Pharaoh wanted Moses dead but God said no. As Pharaoh and his soldiers perished in the Red Sea, so my enemies would perish in the Red Sea.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health
- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property
- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next
Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG
- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting
The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ex-AFAN chief blames rising food prices on lack of incentives for farmers
Asaba – Mr Jerry Ossai, former Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Delta says the failure of government to give adequate incentives to
Airtel Denies Africa Exit After Strong Q3 Report
Airtel has reaffirmed that it remains committed to Africa and will continue to invest in its operations to grow sustainably in Africa and denied media
Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Modest Compared to GEJ's Daughter's Wedding - Adesina
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that Zahra Buhari's wedding to Ahmed Indimi was a very modest
N14.5bn Paris Club loan cannot pay gratuities, pensions – Akwa Ibom govt
The Akwa Ibom Government says the N14.5bn loan obtained from the Paris Club cannot settle outstanding gratuities and pension owed retirees in the state. The Special
Meet Deputy Senate President's Beautiful daughter, Sylvia Ekweremadu (WATCH)
[embedded content] Sylvia Ekweremadu is the daughter of Nigeria Senate President of The 8th Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. search feed search feed
DSS, Suleiman in ding-dong drama over invitation
•Tight security at DSS as Suleiman arrives with 30 lawyers•Interrogated, released by 10.30pm last night•We are with him, his harassment premeditated —CAN•FG cautions clergymen on
Most Watched Movies
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Post Your Comment below: >>