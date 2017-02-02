Nigeria: 15,000 Youths Mobilized to Welcome Buhari From London Vacation

About 15,000 youths are expected to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his vacation in the UK.
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), says it has mobilised the youths to meet Buhari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.
President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on February 6, following the 10-day vacation.
Malam Gambo Jagindi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of NYCN, Murtala Gamji, said:
“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.
“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day. We all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president."
He noted that in spite of the “corrupt mafias’’ working to undermine the anti-corruption war, Nigerian youths under NYCN would continue to support Buhari’s laudable programmes.
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Four female bombers crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed by local security operatives
- Four women crossing from Nigeria to Cameroon were killed - The women were suspected to be terrorists possible fleeing Sambisa Since Boko Haram terrorists were dislodged
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law
- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic
Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign
- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno
NUPENG suspended its three-day nationwide warning strike
- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
Most Read NewsView all posts
Beyonce: Star's pregnancy photo is most liked on Instagram
Beyonce's pregnancy announcement photo has just taken over Selena Gomez's as Instagram most liked. The pop diva shared a photo of herself exposing her mid-riff on
El-Rufai: Kaduna state security council reviews situation in 3 LGAs under curfew, warns rumour mongers
The Kaduna State Security has warned people spreading false rumours of impending attacks on communities, to desist forthwith or be handled decisively. In its review of
3,332 Boko Haram suspects nabbed and 5 more takeaways from Lafiya Dole press briefing
The Nigerian Army has assured citizens that bomb attacks by Boko Haram insurgents will soon end because the outfit is doing all possible to put
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries Today fair Venus moves into Aries to stay for the next eight weeks. The advantage of this is that you become really diplomatic and charming. Taurus For
Wike, Peterside express shock over Rivers CP’s death
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, have expressed
Obamacare: We may ditch all markets next year due to uncertainty, says Aetna CEO
Aetna, one of the five large public health insurers, said that it may totally pull out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges because they
Most Watched Movies
LADY BIANCA 2
Starring: Liz Benson
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication
A young woman(chika ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Post Your Comment below: >>