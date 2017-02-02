Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Nigeria: 15,000 Youths Mobilized to Welcome Buhari From London Vacation

About 15,000 youths are expected to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his vacation in the UK.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), says it has mobilised the youths to meet Buhari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on February 6, following the 10-day vacation.

Malam Gambo Jagindi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of NYCN, Murtala Gamji, said:

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.

“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day. We all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president."

He noted that in spite of the “corrupt mafias’’ working to undermine the anti-corruption war, Nigerian youths under NYCN would continue to support Buhari’s laudable programmes.

