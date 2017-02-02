Howard Stern Worries About Donald Trump's Mental Health

Famous Radio Show host, Howard Stern is worried about his friend, US President Donald Trump.
"I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that. Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health, too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him," Stern said on his show broadcast on SiriusXM satellite radio on Wednesday. "I don't think this is going to be a healthy experience for him."
“He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair.”
Trump was once a frequent guest on Stern's radio show, where the two men often joked around and made raunchy comments about women. From Diana, the Princess of Wales, to Angelina Jolie, Trump and Stern often discussed famous women's looks and the businessman's chances of sleeping with them.
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
Main symptoms of stomach cancer
Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has
Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on
- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Most Read NewsView all posts
Melaye wants Vice-President’s N250m gatehouse contract reviewed
Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, has said the National Assembly will call for a review of
Facebook beats earnings forecast as user base grows
Facebook’s profits more than doubled in the final three months of 2016, as the social media platform saw its audience grow and head towards the
Chevron Gets 14-Day Ultimatum To Provide Electricity To Delta Community
The indigenes of Kokodiagbene community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta, have given Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) a 14-day ultimatum to
Morocco must grasp Cup of Nations chance – Renard
Morocco coach Herve Renard has called on his side to “seize the opportunity” at the Africa Cup of Nations after fulfilling their initial objective of
Osinbajo advocates State Police
ABUJA—Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Abuja, advocated the introduction of state police, adding that there were ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reform
Soldier under fire after IDP girl gets pregnant
A Nigerian soldier has been accused of impregnating a girl in an IDP camp situated at Damboa road in Borno. According to journalist, Dan Borno who
Most Watched Movies
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Post Your Comment below: >>