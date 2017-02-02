Howard Stern Worries About Donald Trump's Mental Health

Famous Radio Show host, Howard Stern is worried about his friend, US President Donald Trump.

"I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that. Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health, too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him," Stern said on his show broadcast on SiriusXM satellite radio on Wednesday. "I don't think this is going to be a healthy experience for him."

“He loves Hollywood. First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it. He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them. All of this hatred and stuff directed towards him. It’s not good for him. It’s not good. There’s a reason every president who leaves the office has grey hair.”

Trump was once a frequent guest on Stern's radio show, where the two men often joked around and made raunchy comments about women. From Diana, the Princess of Wales, to Angelina Jolie, Trump and Stern often discussed famous women's looks and the businessman's chances of sleeping with them.