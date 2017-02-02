Mariah Carey Burns Her $250,000 Custom Valentino Wedding Dress [VIDEO]

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00

Mariah Carey Burns Her $250,000 Custom Valentino Wedding Dress [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey has destroyed the $250,000 custom Valentino dress she was supposed to wear for her wedding to billionaire James Packer .

James Packer who dumped Mariah Carey after he allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with her dancer, bought the dress for her after he got engaged to her with a $10m ring.

In her new video, “I Don’t”, the music diva sets the dress on fire in a scene and celebrity website TMZ confirms that it was no prop.

See video:

[embedded content]

Mare.jpg

2 hours 1 minute ago
2 hours 26 minutes ago
2 hours 33 minutes ago
17 hours 21 minutes ago
17 hours 26 minutes ago
17 hours 30 minutes ago
20 hours 38 minutes ago
20 hours 43 minutes ago
21 hours 38 minutes ago
21 hours 44 minutes ago
21 hours 48 minutes ago
21 hours 50 minutes ago
21 hours 53 minutes ago
23 hours 18 minutes ago
23 hours 22 minutes ago
23 hours 28 minutes ago
23 hours 32 minutes ago
23 hours 52 minutes ago
02/02/2017 13:24:00
02/02/2017 13:20:00
02/02/2017 08:05:00
02/02/2017 08:02:00
02/02/2017 07:54:00
02/02/2017 07:50:00

