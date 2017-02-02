Mariah Carey Burns Her $250,000 Custom Valentino Wedding Dress [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey has destroyed the $250,000 custom Valentino dress she was supposed to wear for her wedding to billionaire James Packer .

James Packer who dumped Mariah Carey after he allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with her dancer, bought the dress for her after he got engaged to her with a $10m ring.

In her new video, “I Don’t”, the music diva sets the dress on fire in a scene and celebrity website TMZ confirms that it was no prop.

See video: