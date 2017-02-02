Mariah Carey Burns Her $250,000 Custom Valentino Wedding Dress [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey has destroyed the $250,000 custom Valentino dress she was supposed to wear for her wedding to billionaire James Packer .
James Packer who dumped Mariah Carey after he allegedly found out that she was cheating on him with her dancer, bought the dress for her after he got engaged to her with a $10m ring.
In her new video, “I Don’t”, the music diva sets the dress on fire in a scene and celebrity website TMZ confirms that it was no prop.
See video:
[embedded content]
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The
Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x
This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;
Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...
The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000
- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group
- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence
Most Read NewsView all posts
OAU: 10 Reasons It Is The Best Nigerian University
Obafemi Awolowo University is a federal government owned and operated Nigerian university. The university is in the ancient city of Ile-Ife. Established in 1962 as
Uber: People are deleting ride sharing app, here's why
Over the weekend, thousand of protesters flooded airports in the US to stand against President Donald Trump's newly signed executive order banning travellers from seven
Trump replies Obama, says he made dumb deal over refugees
President Donald Trump has blasted former President Obama for making a ‘dumb deal’ with Australia over an agreement to allow 1250 refugees come in to
Doanld Trump: US President explains why he doesn't fear backlash to his immigration order
In Donald Trump's first televised interview since becoming president, he explained why he doesn't fear they type of anger or backlash that has resulted from
Donald Trump: President just made a sweeping, unprecedented change to the National Security Council
President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum Saturday that removed the nation's top military and intelligence advisers as regular attendees of the National Security Council's
Muslim Ban: White House officials dismiss protests, defend immigration order
President Donald Trump's top administration officials defiantly defended an executive order temporarily barring individuals from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the US on Sunday, largely
Most Watched Movies
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Queen Of The Niger 2
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
Post Your Comment below: >>