James Ibori is Back in Nigeria

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
New Shiites group emerge in Borno state
- The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno state has made a new discovery - They discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Governor Obiano declare death sentence for fake medicine maker
- Anambra state governor, Willion Obiano has recommended death sentence for fake drug manufacturers - The governor said manufacturing fake medicine is the worst of crime
Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities
- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have
Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud
- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a
Gov. Ahmed tasks MDAs on revenue drive
Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to embark on prompt collection of taxes to boost its
Donald Trump Gives Uninspiring Black History Month Speech
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday marked the beginning of Black History month.See transcript of his speech as published by Daniel Dale of the Toronto
Reps summon Bauchi SSG, Chief of Staff, others over harassment of citizens
By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the alleged cases of harassment, intimidation and gross breach of constitutional rights
6 expenses that may be destroying your budget
Having a budget is very important if you want to properly plan your finance. However, when preparing the budget, there are some items or things
Breaking: Fire razes Yola market
One of the biggest markets in Yola, Adamawa state, popularly known as the “Old Market,” is on fire, Premium Times reports. According to witnesses the fire
El-Rufai: Kaduna state security council reviews situation in 3 LGAs under curfew, warns rumour mongers
The Kaduna State Security has warned people spreading false rumours of impending attacks on communities, to desist forthwith or be handled decisively. In its review of
