Nigeria: List of Power Plants Due for Completion This Year

The federal government is working to ensure that the construction of the following power plants will be completed this year:
- Kashimbila Hydropower (40MW)
- Gurara Hydropower (30MW)
- Kaduna Power Plant (215MW)
Unsteady supply of gas to power plants due to pipe vandalization is the main culprit for this setback. Power Minister, Babatunde Fashola announced last year that FG is working to build hydropower plants to forestall this problem.
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars
The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has
Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu
- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the
Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)
The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Most Read NewsView all posts
Old food vendors shiver in Ogun
By Daud Olatunji After so much waiting for the Federal Government to release fund for the commencement of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Ogun
El-Rufai: Kaduna state security council reviews situation in 3 LGAs under curfew, warns rumour mongers
The Kaduna State Security has warned people spreading false rumours of impending attacks on communities, to desist forthwith or be handled decisively. In its review of
Marine Le Pen: Right leader awaits her chance in roller-coaster French race
The French presidential election that could propel far-right leader Marine Le Pen to power has sustained a series of jolts -- and one of her
Two customs officers declared wanted over importation of 661 pump rifles arrested
- The two customs officers declared wanted over importation of rifles have surrendered - They are undergoing interrogation while investigation commences Two customs officials who were declared
Police seal Ondo Assembly following rowdy session
By Dayo JohnsonAkure — LEADERSHIP tussle in the Ondo state House of Assembly deepened yesterday as the State Police Command sealed the assembly complex following
Sean Spicer: Press secretary slams critics of 'praised' Trump statement
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday defended the controversial White House statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, which did not specifically mention
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Widows War
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>