Nigeria: List of Power Plants Due for Completion This Year

The federal government is working to ensure that the construction of the following power plants will be completed this year:

Kashimbila Hydropower (40MW)

Gurara Hydropower (30MW)

Kaduna Power Plant (215MW)

Nigeria currently has a capacity to generate close to 5,000 MW of electricity but hardly maintains 4,000 MW.

Unsteady supply of gas to power plants due to pipe vandalization is the main culprit for this setback. Power Minister, Babatunde Fashola announced last year that FG is working to build hydropower plants to forestall this problem.