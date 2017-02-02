Nigerians voted for killings, lies, hunger and court disobedience when they elected Buhari – Fayose

- Governor Fayose insisted that President Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians
- The governor said Nigerians voted for massive killings, hunger, nepotism and disobedience of court order when they voted in President Buhari
- According to him, the APC led administration has not fulfilled their promise to Nigerians
Governor Fayose is the major critic of President Buhari's administration
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has once again lambasted President Buhari for his poor administration.
According to the outspoken governor who spoke with Punch, Nigerians voted for massive killings, hunger, nepotism and disobedience of court order when they voted in President Buhari.
Fayose who insisted that he has not seen any good thing in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari said: “Let me put it this way, there is no man that is entirely bad. But when you consider the leadership style of Buhari, his administration is not good. When you look at his appointment, it would tell you who the president is.
READ ALSO: We must protest against Buhari’s administration - Nigerian youths set to dare police
“When you see someone trying to justify the killing of human beings or who pretends nothing is happening; when you see a nation that is in total hunger, do we continue to praise the president? Do we continue to praise the president for exchange rate of the dollar that has gone from N200 to N500? Do we praise him for the killing of Agatu people in Benue? Do we praise him for the killings in Kaduna?
“Do we praise him for disobedience of court order and human rights abuses? Where are the three million jobs they promised to create yearly? Where is the promise they made that food will be everywhere? Where is their promise that Naira will appreciate against the dollar? They are still running a government based on propaganda. Are we saying if they organised an election today, President Buhari would win?
“We are fooling ourselves. People are tired. They are not happy. I have not seen anything good in this government. They claimed success in the fight against Boko Haram; if they say they have recorded victory today, the next day, worse attack would take place. There would be multiple bombings.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App
“If they tell us something, the next day, worse scenario happens. For me as a person, I have not seen anything tangible. What is the state of our roads? Workers can hardly get their salaries. They have not kept their promises at all."
President Buhari has been accused of non- performance by Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state
Going further, Fayose says Nigerians have seen the error of their choice when they voted for President Buhari.
“Nigerians have now seen they made a mistake in electing him,’ he said.
Adding that Nigerians: “Voted for massive killing, nepotism and disobedience of court order. Look at what happened in the Rivers rerun elections where they used state power to oppress the people. What goes round comes around. People who are oppressing today could be oppressed tomorrow.”
However, in reaction to the economic situation of the country, youths have insisted that nothing will stop them from joining popular musician 2baba from protesting against the Buhari led administration on Monday February 6.
The respected musician called the protest to show the country's grievance against the government.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought
Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars
The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has
Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)
A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have
Most Read NewsView all posts
Suleja depot fire won’t affect supply of petroleum products – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says a fire outbreak at its Suleja depot in Niger will not affect steady supply of petroleum products in and
Sean Spicer: Press secretary slams critics of 'praised' Trump statement
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday defended the controversial White House statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, which did not specifically mention
Man pleads guilty to beating up policeman on duty
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons, a driver who pleaded guilty to beating a police officer. Magistrate A.A Adesanya remanded Bamidele
Presidency releases more photos of Buhari and Aisha in London to dispel 'death' rumours
President Muhammadu Buhari has again dispelled rumours of his alleged death with photos of him and his wife Aisha Buhari in the UK in latest
Kcee begged me to salvage his dying career – Harrysong
Tofarati Ige When talented songwriter and singer, Harrysong announced some months ago that he was leaving his former record label, Five Star Music to set up
Buhari: ‘Even if president was an angel, people would still complain,’ Femi Adesina says
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that some Nigerians would complain even if the country was being
Most Watched Movies
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Kiss On A Royal Balcony
A king is under pressure from the ruling council of the land to produce a male heir. He succeeds in meeting their demands only for
Girls At War Season 1
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Post Your Comment below: >>