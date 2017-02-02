Finally! James Ibori arrives Nigeria

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The former governor of Delta state Jame Ibori is finally back to Nigeria.

The former governor of Delta state Jame Ibori is finally back to Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

Ibori has been away in the United Kingdom where he served jail term for corruption and money laundering.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: James Ibori appears in UK court again, may lose N95b worth of assets

Ibori who was the governor of Delta state was released in December after serving half of a 13-year jail term slammed on him by a British Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App

Also, shortly after his release, the former governor had promised he would return to Nigeria to continue his political career in Delta his home state and Nigeria at large.

READ ALSO: Meet Reverend who is ready to dance naked because of James Ibori (photo)

Ibori in an interview had said: "What happens in African politics... you are in it until you die."

“I am a politician, I will always be a politician. I play the politics in my party and in my country for the good of my people," Ibori had told a Reuters reporter in the UK.

