Finally! James Ibori arrives Nigeria

The former governor of Delta state Jame Ibori is finally back to Nigeria, Vanguard reports.
Ibori has been away in the United Kingdom where he served jail term for corruption and money laundering.
Ibori who was the governor of Delta state was released in December after serving half of a 13-year jail term slammed on him by a British Court.
Also, shortly after his release, the former governor had promised he would return to Nigeria to continue his political career in Delta his home state and Nigeria at large.
Ibori in an interview had said: "What happens in African politics... you are in it until you die."
“I am a politician, I will always be a politician. I play the politics in my party and in my country for the good of my people," Ibori had told a Reuters reporter in the UK.
