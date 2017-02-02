Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.
This pressure is coming on the pro-Biafra agitator after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Chief Benjamin Apugo, said that Nnamdi Kanu should avoid being used against the Ndigbo.
According to The Punch, the chief believes the Biafra war ended on a no victor, no vanquished note, therefore, Kanu should not allow the agitation pit himself against his kinsmen.
“What we are saying is that anyone who can talk to Nnamdi Kanu and he will listen, should tell him to drop the Biafra idea. Let’s tell him to understand that we have fought the Biafra war and it ended on no victor, no vanquish, which is where we stand.
READ ALSO: IPOB gives 6 reasons for blasting Father Mbaka
"So if one person starts behaving as if he was bought over to work against his people, it becomes painful to many of us. Nobody can buy you to destroy your father’s land, for whatever reason.
“We all have to be reasonable about our present condition in the Country today; we have been in the PDP for 17 years in Abia State from the time of Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to the sitting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and he will be the last PDP governor in this State.
“I know what I’m talking about it will be dangerous for our people to remain in PDP, if we don’t move to the APC, then who can we say is our political allies?
"The northerners have been our allies both in business and politics for a long time, particularly those of us from Umuahia, they have been our friends and business associates; many of us went into cattle rearing as a result of that friendship. When our enemies attacked us in past, the then Sultan of Sokoto also came to our rescue, he mobilised for soldiers to be sent to protect us, so we have long standing alliance with them.
“If anybody tells you that he can sack this present APC administration in the country, tell the person that he is sleeping, we have all been in the PDP so I understand what power is all about, but we are in the APC now for good, that is why am calling on our people to join the party. It will beneficial for us, our Unemployed children will get jobs, our dilapidated roads and schools will be reconstructed," Chief Apugo was quoted to have said in his Nkata- Ibeku Umuahai country home.
While stating the only way the Igbos can emerge as Nigeria's president and remain in power, he noted, however, that: “Our problem is when one Igbo man raises his head, his brothers will sabotage him. But those of them in the APC now are the ones you can trust will not sabotage themselves."
To further show their seriousness about the secession plans, IPOB has recognized a European Union Parliament member as its trusted advocate.
The IPOB said Julie Ward has made remarkable efforts to speak against injustice and dehumanization against the group, its leadership and members.
A statement signed by IPOB’s spokesperson Powerful Emma, the group called on all its members worldwide to show appreciation to the EU parliament member.[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list
Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fani-Kayode: Why is Osinbajo Silent About the Killing of Christians?
Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's former aviation Minister has lashed out at Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for staying silent while Christians are being slaughtered.Fani-Kayode made the claim
Osinbajo inaugurates five NPC commissioners
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday inaugurated five national commissioners for the National Population Commission. Those inaugurated were Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, Chief Benedict
BitPesa: Kenyan digital currency payments startup closes $2.5 million funding round
BitPesa has closed a $2.5 million Series A funding round with plans to expand its services further across West and Southern Africa, as well as
Saraki: Senate President urges youths to take advantage of Agro-Finance Law
The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called on youths to take advantage of the Agriculture-Finance Bill recently passed by the 8th Senate
Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill
British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the
Premier League Matchday 23 round-up
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet went from zero to hero as Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Arsenal’s title
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Go Slow 2
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Post Your Comment below: >>