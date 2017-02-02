Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Stallions of Burkina Faso will battle for the bronze of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Saturday (today).

After the two teams were knocked out by Cameroon and Egypt in the semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, they will seek to console themselves with a the bronze. Burkina Faso lost 4-3 on penalties to the Pharaohs, after a 1-1 draw after extra time, while Ghana lost 2-0 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday.

The Ghanaians, who are coached by former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant, will look to put behind them the disappointment of the semi-finals after being tipped as one of the title contenders but the Burkinabes will also be seeking consolation following their narrow loss to Egypt.

Historically, the two sides have met 16 times with the Ghanaians emerging victorious eight times while the Stallions have won seven of the meetings. One meeting ended in a draw. These sides are facing each other for the fifth time in the AFCON. Ghana won the first three meetings before Burkina Faso picked up their first victory in a 2013 semi-final win on penalties.

Grant’s side have won the AFCON four times – same as Cameroon – but have only reached the final thrice after their last African triumph in 1982. The Black Stars have finished as runners up of the AFCON more than any other country – they have finished second five times, the most recent of which was in 2015, when they lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast. Ghana have only finished third at the AFCON on an occasion – in 2008 – and have also finished fourth thrice in 1996, 2012 and 2013.

For the Burkinabes, who are coached by Portuguese  Paulo Duarte, their highest achievement at the AFCON was a second-place finish in 2013, when they lost the title to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The Stallions are appearing in a third-place play-off for the second time in the AFCON since losing on penalties to DR Congo on penalties in 1998, when they hosted the event.

It is however worthy of note that Burkina Faso have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four previous AFCON encounters with Ghana, scoring only twice in the encounters.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew and Burkina Faso’s Aristide Bance both have a chance to win the tournament’s Golden Boot as they both have scored two goals each. DR Congo’s Junior Kabanaga, who has three goals, has exited the competition.

The Black Stars will be counting on the Ayew brothers, who have been involved in 10 of Ghana’s last 14 goals at the AFCON — Andre has scored five and assisted two while Jordan has scored two goals with one assist. They will also have the experience of captain Asamoah Gyan, who returned from an injury and played late on against Cameroon.

But the Stallions will also have the services of 32-year-old Bance, who has scored two of their last three goals, and the pace of Prejuce Nakoulma, who also has two goals in Gabon, as well as the youth of players like younger stars like Bertrand Traore and Banou Diawara.

Former Nigeria defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, believes the Ghanaians will carry the day.

“The standard of the game in Africa has improved a lot and it is good to see that countries like Burkina Faso and reach the semi-final twice in the space of four years,” he said.

“But in terms of experience, the Ghanaians will edge the Burkinabes to win the bronze. They will see it as a way to say sorry to their fans, who were expecting much from them.”

But former Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico, backs the Stallions to win the medal.

He said, “The beauty of the AFCON is that the teams were all going for the gold and some of the fell by the way side. The Ghanaians aren’t as determined as the Burkinabes. They wanted the gold and since they couldn’t get to the final, they won’t play the match with the seriousness it deserves.

“The Burkina Faso players on their part want to take something away from Gabon having failed to win it in 2013. They are also more tactical in play than the Black Stars. I believe they will win.”

However, Friday Ekpo, a former Eagles midfielder, said the match could go either way.

He said, “The match will go to any of the sides with more determination and an element of luck. The two teams were aiming to reach the final but since they couldn’t achieve that, they will settle for what they can grab and avoid leaving empty-handed.

“Tactically, it will be difficult to say which would win because tactics fail at times in football while luck does the work. Any of the teams can win the bronze.”

 Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 2 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 27 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 22 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 27 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 31 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 39 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 44 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 39 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 45 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 49 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 51 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 54 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 14/01/2017 05:53:00 Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG

- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit

0 Videos 10/01/2017 01:25:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:14:00 American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 07:14:00 NPFL: MFM’s teenage striker Waheed hungry for more action

NPFL: MFM’s teenage striker Waheed hungry for more action

MFM FC teenage sensation, Adebayo Waheed has said he is excited with his first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) goal and has promised to do

0 News 02/02/2017 17:16:00 Green with envy! Bill Gates could become world's 1st TRILLIONAIRE

Green with envy! Bill Gates could become world's 1st TRILLIONAIRE

- The world's wealthiest man was worth $75 billion in 2016 - Charity organization Oxfam calculates that his wealth has grown at a rate of 11

0 News 01/02/2017 02:10:00 Ighalo Joins Mikel in China, Signs For Changchun Yatai

Ighalo Joins Mikel in China, Signs For Changchun Yatai

Watford have announced the sale of Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League outfit, Changchun Yatai.A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “The

0 News 03/02/2017 14:15:00 2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

Mobola Sadiq Music megastar Innocent Idibia,  aka 2Face, has continued to garner support for the #WeWillMarch protest, with detailed information about the planned march. On his Instagram

0 News 29/01/2017 11:58:00 See how NDDC is facing the militants in the Niger Delta (Photos)

See how NDDC is facing the militants in the Niger Delta (Photos)

The Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has reaffirmed its resolve to refocus the Commission to its original mandate and make it

0 News 03/02/2017 05:56:00 Boko Haram: Investigate my family too, says Shettima

Boko Haram: Investigate my family too, says Shettima

Kayode Idowu Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima has called on the military and security agencies to include all families, including his, in the ongoing efforts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:49:00 Doro Queens 2

Doro Queens 2

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:12:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:48:00 College Girls Are Back 2

College Girls Are Back 2

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books