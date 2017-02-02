Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Stallions of Burkina Faso will battle for the bronze of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Saturday (today).

After the two teams were knocked out by Cameroon and Egypt in the semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, they will seek to console themselves with a the bronze. Burkina Faso lost 4-3 on penalties to the Pharaohs, after a 1-1 draw after extra time, while Ghana lost 2-0 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday.

The Ghanaians, who are coached by former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant, will look to put behind them the disappointment of the semi-finals after being tipped as one of the title contenders but the Burkinabes will also be seeking consolation following their narrow loss to Egypt.

Historically, the two sides have met 16 times with the Ghanaians emerging victorious eight times while the Stallions have won seven of the meetings. One meeting ended in a draw. These sides are facing each other for the fifth time in the AFCON. Ghana won the first three meetings before Burkina Faso picked up their first victory in a 2013 semi-final win on penalties.

Grant’s side have won the AFCON four times – same as Cameroon – but have only reached the final thrice after their last African triumph in 1982. The Black Stars have finished as runners up of the AFCON more than any other country – they have finished second five times, the most recent of which was in 2015, when they lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast. Ghana have only finished third at the AFCON on an occasion – in 2008 – and have also finished fourth thrice in 1996, 2012 and 2013.

For the Burkinabes, who are coached by Portuguese Paulo Duarte, their highest achievement at the AFCON was a second-place finish in 2013, when they lost the title to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The Stallions are appearing in a third-place play-off for the second time in the AFCON since losing on penalties to DR Congo on penalties in 1998, when they hosted the event.

It is however worthy of note that Burkina Faso have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four previous AFCON encounters with Ghana, scoring only twice in the encounters.

Ghana’s Andre Ayew and Burkina Faso’s Aristide Bance both have a chance to win the tournament’s Golden Boot as they both have scored two goals each. DR Congo’s Junior Kabanaga, who has three goals, has exited the competition.

The Black Stars will be counting on the Ayew brothers, who have been involved in 10 of Ghana’s last 14 goals at the AFCON — Andre has scored five and assisted two while Jordan has scored two goals with one assist. They will also have the experience of captain Asamoah Gyan, who returned from an injury and played late on against Cameroon.

But the Stallions will also have the services of 32-year-old Bance, who has scored two of their last three goals, and the pace of Prejuce Nakoulma, who also has two goals in Gabon, as well as the youth of players like younger stars like Bertrand Traore and Banou Diawara.

Former Nigeria defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, believes the Ghanaians will carry the day.

“The standard of the game in Africa has improved a lot and it is good to see that countries like Burkina Faso and reach the semi-final twice in the space of four years,” he said.

“But in terms of experience, the Ghanaians will edge the Burkinabes to win the bronze. They will see it as a way to say sorry to their fans, who were expecting much from them.”

But former Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico, backs the Stallions to win the medal.

He said, “The beauty of the AFCON is that the teams were all going for the gold and some of the fell by the way side. The Ghanaians aren’t as determined as the Burkinabes. They wanted the gold and since they couldn’t get to the final, they won’t play the match with the seriousness it deserves.

“The Burkina Faso players on their part want to take something away from Gabon having failed to win it in 2013. They are also more tactical in play than the Black Stars. I believe they will win.”

However, Friday Ekpo, a former Eagles midfielder, said the match could go either way.

He said, “The match will go to any of the sides with more determination and an element of luck. The two teams were aiming to reach the final but since they couldn’t achieve that, they will settle for what they can grab and avoid leaving empty-handed.

“Tactically, it will be difficult to say which would win because tactics fail at times in football while luck does the work. Any of the teams can win the bronze.”

