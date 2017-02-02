Black Stars, Stallions battle for AFCON bronze

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Stallions of Burkina Faso will battle for the bronze of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon on Saturday (today).
After the two teams were knocked out by Cameroon and Egypt in the semi-finals on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, they will seek to console themselves with a the bronze. Burkina Faso lost 4-3 on penalties to the Pharaohs, after a 1-1 draw after extra time, while Ghana lost 2-0 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday.
The Ghanaians, who are coached by former Chelsea coach, Avram Grant, will look to put behind them the disappointment of the semi-finals after being tipped as one of the title contenders but the Burkinabes will also be seeking consolation following their narrow loss to Egypt.
Historically, the two sides have met 16 times with the Ghanaians emerging victorious eight times while the Stallions have won seven of the meetings. One meeting ended in a draw. These sides are facing each other for the fifth time in the AFCON. Ghana won the first three meetings before Burkina Faso picked up their first victory in a 2013 semi-final win on penalties.
Grant’s side have won the AFCON four times – same as Cameroon – but have only reached the final thrice after their last African triumph in 1982. The Black Stars have finished as runners up of the AFCON more than any other country – they have finished second five times, the most recent of which was in 2015, when they lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast. Ghana have only finished third at the AFCON on an occasion – in 2008 – and have also finished fourth thrice in 1996, 2012 and 2013.
For the Burkinabes, who are coached by Portuguese Paulo Duarte, their highest achievement at the AFCON was a second-place finish in 2013, when they lost the title to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The Stallions are appearing in a third-place play-off for the second time in the AFCON since losing on penalties to DR Congo on penalties in 1998, when they hosted the event.
It is however worthy of note that Burkina Faso have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their four previous AFCON encounters with Ghana, scoring only twice in the encounters.
Ghana’s Andre Ayew and Burkina Faso’s Aristide Bance both have a chance to win the tournament’s Golden Boot as they both have scored two goals each. DR Congo’s Junior Kabanaga, who has three goals, has exited the competition.
The Black Stars will be counting on the Ayew brothers, who have been involved in 10 of Ghana’s last 14 goals at the AFCON — Andre has scored five and assisted two while Jordan has scored two goals with one assist. They will also have the experience of captain Asamoah Gyan, who returned from an injury and played late on against Cameroon.
But the Stallions will also have the services of 32-year-old Bance, who has scored two of their last three goals, and the pace of Prejuce Nakoulma, who also has two goals in Gabon, as well as the youth of players like younger stars like Bertrand Traore and Banou Diawara.
Former Nigeria defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, believes the Ghanaians will carry the day.
“The standard of the game in Africa has improved a lot and it is good to see that countries like Burkina Faso and reach the semi-final twice in the space of four years,” he said.
“But in terms of experience, the Ghanaians will edge the Burkinabes to win the bronze. They will see it as a way to say sorry to their fans, who were expecting much from them.”
But former Super Eagles assistant coach, Joe Erico, backs the Stallions to win the medal.
He said, “The beauty of the AFCON is that the teams were all going for the gold and some of the fell by the way side. The Ghanaians aren’t as determined as the Burkinabes. They wanted the gold and since they couldn’t get to the final, they won’t play the match with the seriousness it deserves.
“The Burkina Faso players on their part want to take something away from Gabon having failed to win it in 2013. They are also more tactical in play than the Black Stars. I believe they will win.”
However, Friday Ekpo, a former Eagles midfielder, said the match could go either way.
He said, “The match will go to any of the sides with more determination and an element of luck. The two teams were aiming to reach the final but since they couldn’t achieve that, they will settle for what they can grab and avoid leaving empty-handed.
“Tactically, it will be difficult to say which would win because tactics fail at times in football while luck does the work. Any of the teams can win the bronze.”
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG
- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today
- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before
Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial
- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court
American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud
- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
Most Read NewsView all posts
NPFL: MFM’s teenage striker Waheed hungry for more action
MFM FC teenage sensation, Adebayo Waheed has said he is excited with his first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) goal and has promised to do
Green with envy! Bill Gates could become world's 1st TRILLIONAIRE
- The world's wealthiest man was worth $75 billion in 2016 - Charity organization Oxfam calculates that his wealth has grown at a rate of 11
Ighalo Joins Mikel in China, Signs For Changchun Yatai
Watford have announced the sale of Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League outfit, Changchun Yatai.A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “The
2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest
Mobola Sadiq Music megastar Innocent Idibia, aka 2Face, has continued to garner support for the #WeWillMarch protest, with detailed information about the planned march. On his Instagram
See how NDDC is facing the militants in the Niger Delta (Photos)
The Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has reaffirmed its resolve to refocus the Commission to its original mandate and make it
Boko Haram: Investigate my family too, says Shettima
Kayode Idowu Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima has called on the military and security agencies to include all families, including his, in the ongoing efforts
Most Watched Movies
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
College Girls Are Back 2
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Post Your Comment below: >>