Can you marry your ex’s sibling?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Can you marry your ex’s sibling?

Assuming you broke up with your partner and thereafter meet and fall in love with another person. But at the point of deciding to get married, you discovered that they are siblings of your ex, can you marry them? Read what some Nigerians told SATURDAY PUNCH

It is ridiculous – Falade Aderinsoro

It’s ridiculous. From the same family? How could that be possible? God forbid! I can’t do such. It’s something uncalled for. I wouldn’t be able to imagine the romantic things I had done with his brother before. And now I would have to do same with my ex’s brother? No, it’s so bad and uncalled for. Believe me, the affection I once had for his brother would definitely affect our relationship. That affection can never be totally erased and it might lead to my ex and I having an affair again — secretly. Then what happens if we are caught in such an act?

Yes, I can marry her – Ayoola Bankole

Yes, of course. I can marry my ex’s sibling. All that matters is to know that she loves me as I also love her. If I get along with her and she agrees to marry me, what should stop us? I don’t see anything bad in it. The only thing is to ensure we both want the relationship.

I can, if my ex and I never had sex – Babatunde Tobiloba

I can marry my ex’s sibling on one condition — if we never had sex. Sometimes you could date somebody and not share same values, hence, you break up amicably and that doesn’t stop you from being friends. But if we did have sex, I can never marry my ex’s sibling.

I can only marry my ex’s relative, not sibling

Victor Maine

I can’t date my ex’s sibling, not to talk of marrying her. It doesn’t sound too good. However, I can marry my ex’s relative, maybe a cousin or some other. People would frown at us. They could even say I have an evil plan against their family. In fact, before the parents would even agree to our marriage, I’m sure it would be very difficult.

Unless I didn’t know they’re brothers – Fasuyi Mercy

I cannot marry my ex’s sibling — unless I didn’t know they were brothers. But if I knew them as brothers and my ex’s brother wants to marry me, it can’t be possible at all. Even if I had been dating my ex’s brother unknowingly but I later found out their relationship, I would break up with him immediately, no matter the love I have for him. If I don’t do that, before you know what’s happening, people out there would start saying all sorts of awful things about you.

That’s moral indecency – Sam Tawio

I can’t imagine myself engaging in such act; it’s beyond my imagination. That is moral indecency. And I have decency. Why would I finish with a lady and then turn over to her sister? Are they the most beautiful or the only well-mannered girls on earth? Even if people wouldn’t say anything against our relationship, I should be able to do what is right and decent.

If I love my ex’s sibling, why not? – Obi Jessica

It all depends on what made my ex and I to separate. If our separation wasn’t my fault and I’m in love with his sibling, why wouldn’t I marry him? Remember the saying that love conquers all. It doesn’t matter what people might say, as far as I know what’s good for my life, I will do it.

Yes, I can if my ex’s sibling loves me – Canice Muna

Yes, I can. Since I did not marry my ex, I can marry her sister if she truly loves me. However, it depends on the situation. If it was my ex who broke up with me due to her own personal reasons, she has made the choice. If I like any of her siblings, I can go for her, of course. If she also likes me and we agree to marry, why not?

Society frowns at such action – Oluwatumise Ogedenge

I can’t marry my ex’s sibling as it is not advisable. I would not be able to command respect from their family again. But looking at it from another perspective, if I didn’t have an immoral affair with my ex and we had a reasonable reason to break up, there is nothing really bad in marrying his brother if he makes sense. It’s just that the society would frown at such relationship. People would start asking, ‘Is there no other man again in the world apart from your ex’s brother?’

It’s so disgusting – Prince Adetosoye

Something like that is so disgusting. It’s not making any sense to me. I can’t marry my ex’s sibling because my ex and her family would have a bad perception of me. One should be careful of what people would say once they found out I married my ex’s sibling. There are many ladies out there, so why would I fall in love with sisters from the same family?

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 2 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 27 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 22 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 27 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 31 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 39 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 44 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 39 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 45 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 49 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 51 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 54 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:41:00 How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:24:00 Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man

0 Videos 10/01/2017 12:22:00 Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

 Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure.   A video made by the White House features

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:45:00 Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud

Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud

- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:31:00 Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

0 News 31/01/2017 06:16:00 Jonathan Was A Prophet – Reno Omokri

Jonathan Was A Prophet – Reno Omokri

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has described him as a hero.Omokri's statement is coming as the Nigerian naira hit 500

0 News 28/01/2017 14:50:00 El-Rufai: Kaduna state security council reviews situation in 3 LGAs under curfew, warns rumour mongers

El-Rufai: Kaduna state security council reviews situation in 3 LGAs under curfew, warns rumour mongers

The Kaduna State Security has warned people spreading false rumours of impending attacks on communities, to desist forthwith or be handled decisively. In its review of

0 News 30/01/2017 16:07:00 Igbos should forget about 2019 presidency but… - Okorocha

Igbos should forget about 2019 presidency but… - Okorocha

- Governor Rochas Okorocha said 2023 Igbo residency is certain - He insisted this is possible if Buhari completes his tenure - He says he is not

0 News 03/02/2017 10:46:00 Pay workers their salaries, Ooni urges states

Pay workers their salaries, Ooni urges states

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged state governments owing workers their salaries to pay them. Ogunwusi, in Ile Ife, urged the

0 News 01/02/2017 13:48:00 BREAKING: FG seals $1.5 billion Chinese loan deal for Lagos-Ibadan rail

BREAKING: FG seals $1.5 billion Chinese loan deal for Lagos-Ibadan rail

The proposed $1.5 billion (about N450 billion) counterpart funding from China for the Lagos-Ibadan rail project set to commence in March, has been secured by

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:24:00 Agony Of My Wife

Agony Of My Wife

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:27:00 My Son Will Never Marry You 2

My Son Will Never Marry You 2

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:00:00 Uncomfortable Truth

Uncomfortable Truth

"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life