Can you marry your ex’s sibling?

Assuming you broke up with your partner and thereafter meet and fall in love with another person. But at the point of deciding to get married, you discovered that they are siblings of your ex, can you marry them? Read what some Nigerians told SATURDAY PUNCH
It is ridiculous – Falade Aderinsoro
It’s ridiculous. From the same family? How could that be possible? God forbid! I can’t do such. It’s something uncalled for. I wouldn’t be able to imagine the romantic things I had done with his brother before. And now I would have to do same with my ex’s brother? No, it’s so bad and uncalled for. Believe me, the affection I once had for his brother would definitely affect our relationship. That affection can never be totally erased and it might lead to my ex and I having an affair again — secretly. Then what happens if we are caught in such an act?
Yes, I can marry her – Ayoola Bankole
Yes, of course. I can marry my ex’s sibling. All that matters is to know that she loves me as I also love her. If I get along with her and she agrees to marry me, what should stop us? I don’t see anything bad in it. The only thing is to ensure we both want the relationship.
I can, if my ex and I never had sex – Babatunde Tobiloba
I can marry my ex’s sibling on one condition — if we never had sex. Sometimes you could date somebody and not share same values, hence, you break up amicably and that doesn’t stop you from being friends. But if we did have sex, I can never marry my ex’s sibling.
I can only marry my ex’s relative, not sibling
Victor Maine
I can’t date my ex’s sibling, not to talk of marrying her. It doesn’t sound too good. However, I can marry my ex’s relative, maybe a cousin or some other. People would frown at us. They could even say I have an evil plan against their family. In fact, before the parents would even agree to our marriage, I’m sure it would be very difficult.
Unless I didn’t know they’re brothers – Fasuyi Mercy
I cannot marry my ex’s sibling — unless I didn’t know they were brothers. But if I knew them as brothers and my ex’s brother wants to marry me, it can’t be possible at all. Even if I had been dating my ex’s brother unknowingly but I later found out their relationship, I would break up with him immediately, no matter the love I have for him. If I don’t do that, before you know what’s happening, people out there would start saying all sorts of awful things about you.
That’s moral indecency – Sam Tawio
I can’t imagine myself engaging in such act; it’s beyond my imagination. That is moral indecency. And I have decency. Why would I finish with a lady and then turn over to her sister? Are they the most beautiful or the only well-mannered girls on earth? Even if people wouldn’t say anything against our relationship, I should be able to do what is right and decent.
If I love my ex’s sibling, why not? – Obi Jessica
It all depends on what made my ex and I to separate. If our separation wasn’t my fault and I’m in love with his sibling, why wouldn’t I marry him? Remember the saying that love conquers all. It doesn’t matter what people might say, as far as I know what’s good for my life, I will do it.
Yes, I can if my ex’s sibling loves me – Canice Muna
Yes, I can. Since I did not marry my ex, I can marry her sister if she truly loves me. However, it depends on the situation. If it was my ex who broke up with me due to her own personal reasons, she has made the choice. If I like any of her siblings, I can go for her, of course. If she also likes me and we agree to marry, why not?
Society frowns at such action – Oluwatumise Ogedenge
I can’t marry my ex’s sibling as it is not advisable. I would not be able to command respect from their family again. But looking at it from another perspective, if I didn’t have an immoral affair with my ex and we had a reasonable reason to break up, there is nothing really bad in marrying his brother if he makes sense. It’s just that the society would frown at such relationship. People would start asking, ‘Is there no other man again in the world apart from your ex’s brother?’
It’s so disgusting – Prince Adetosoye
Something like that is so disgusting. It’s not making any sense to me. I can’t marry my ex’s sibling because my ex and her family would have a bad perception of me. One should be careful of what people would say once they found out I married my ex’s sibling. There are many ladies out there, so why would I fall in love with sisters from the same family?
