Man robs bank so he can go to jail and stop living with wife

A man from Kansas, United States of America, found an unexpected way to get out of his crumbling marriage.
Lawrence Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a bank robbery in September 2016.
According to court documents, the elderly man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and saying that he had a gun. But after the bank teller handed over several thousand dollars in cash, Ripple didn’t flee the scene, he sat down and waited for police to arrive and arrest him.
An FBI agent revealed in court that Ripple had argued with his wife earlier, telling her that he’d rather be in jail than with her. Authorities say he wrote her a note saying he “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”
He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to SMACK.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Unlike Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu missed 1st class by the whiskers – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out on the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB)
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fayose: Fayemi drags Governor's spokesman to court over alleged libel
Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has reportedly dragged Governor Ayodele Fayose's spokesman to court. The Governor's media aide, Lere Olayinka, is being
Instead of Biafra agitation, go back home and develop South-east, Charly Boy tells Ndigbo
Former PMAN President and self-styled ‘Area Father’ Charly Boy has never been a forgiving person when it comes to addressing national issues. He is a man
Simi: Singer covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine
Simi covers the January 2017 edition of Vibe.ng Magazine. play Simi covers latest edition of Vibe Magazine The petite singer speaks in an exclusive interview with Vibe.ng about
Senator Kashamu Mobbed As He Sprays Money At A High Profile Wedding In Ogun (WATCH)
[embedded content] There was a mild commotion at the traditional wedding of the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wesco Pools and Lottery in
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Biography and achievements
What is the life of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome? What is the personality of this person and how does he create his name? Pastor Chris Oyakhilome biography Pastor
Gambian Children Imitate Ex-President, Yahya Jammeh And His Wife (WATCH)
[embedded content] It is reportedly during the last Common Wealth Day in Gambia. search feed search feed
Most Watched Movies
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>