Man robs bank so he can go to jail and stop living with wife

A man from Kansas, United States of America, found an unexpected way to get out of his crumbling marriage.

Lawrence Ripple, 70, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges related to a bank robbery in September 2016.

According to court documents, the elderly man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and saying that he had a gun. But after the bank teller handed over several thousand dollars in cash, Ripple didn’t flee the scene, he sat down and waited for police to arrive and arrest him.

An FBI agent revealed in court that Ripple had argued with his wife earlier, telling her that he’d rather be in jail than with her. Authorities say he wrote her a note saying he “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to SMACK.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com