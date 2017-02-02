AFCON: Five Cameroon vs. Egypt facts

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations final between Cameroon and Egypt at Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville Sunday (1900 GMT):
— The countries have played each other seven times at the Cup of Nations with Egypt winning three matches and Cameroon two with two drawn.
— Two of the previous meetings have been in finals with Egypt victorious on both occasions — 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in 1986 and 1-0 in 2008.
— The most recent match between the nations was in a 2010 quarter-final with Ahmed Hassan scoring twice as Egypt came from behind to triumph 3-1 after extra time.
— Egypt have won six of seven finals with the lone loss coming in 1962 when they fell 4-2 after extra time to hosts Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.
— The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won four of six finals with both defeats coming against the Pharaohs of Egypt, in Cairo and Accra.
afp
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states
- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess
- The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is still a nest of corruption, nepotism and other sharp practices - This is despite the much acclaimed cleansing of
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border
A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in
Most Read NewsView all posts
$1.75bn oil blocks: NNPC, CBN, DPR get one-week ultimatum to produce documents
John Ameh, Abuja The House of Representatives on Monday gave the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Central Bank of Nigeria a one-week ultimatum to produce
Here are the 17 executives who met with Trump for his first business advisory council
President Donald Trump assembled a table of 17 high-powered executives for the first meeting of his business council Friday. The Strategic & Policy Forum is chaired
What would Barbie look like with real-woman proportions?
Life in plastic might be fantastic for Barbie, but it's not realistic: It's widely known that the doll's proportions are ridiculously unachievable for real people. Enter
Ekiti state approves salary for doctors
Ekiti state has approved the payment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to medical doctors on its payroll. This was the outcome of a meeting held
FG to allocate more funds for federal highways in South East
By Peter OkutuABAKALIKI-THE Federal government Friday said funds will be made available for the completion of 11 point 7 Kilometre Ohaofia-Oso-Edda Federal road in Afikpo
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Most Watched Movies
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
College Girls Are Back 4
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Holy Drunkard
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
Uncomfortable Truth
"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>