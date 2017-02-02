US won’t change visa policy for Nigeria –Ambassador

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

US won’t change visa policy for Nigeria –Ambassador

TheUnited States has said that the recent executive order on immigration by President Donald Trump will not affect Nigerians, noting that visa applicants will continue to get two-year multiple entry visas as before.

It assured apprehensive Nigerians that the order on “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States” would not also affect the validity of visas held by Nigerians, noting that its visa policy to Nigeria had not changed.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, and the US Embassy Consular Chief, Meghan Moore, explained to journalists on Friday in Abuja that the US visa policy was based on reciprocity, stressing that Nigerians would not be discriminated against.

The envoy stated that the way US treats Nigeria is reflected in its visa policy to Nigerians.

Responding to questions about apprehension that Nigerian Muslims might be singled out for visa restriction over their religious belief, Symington stated that America does not discriminate against people on the basis of their belief or race.

He said, “No place has opened doors to people more than the US. We haven’t said we have closed the doors and locked it, what we said is that we are going to take a pause and conduct checks and ensure the safety of the people in the United States. The door would be opened again. “I want to reassure by our actions starting from our consulate reception in Abuja and in Lagos that we would not discriminate on the basis of religion. If anyone didn’t get a US visa because they said their name was Paul or something, then they would be wrong.”

He disclosed that Nigerians whose visas had expired would not need to wait till 48 months to renew, noting that they could now renew their visa within 24 months, stressing that the US as a nation of immigrants desires to bring people together.

Moore said the US issued visas to Nigerians on the basis of reciprocity, stressing that US visa policy to Nigeria would not change.

The diplomat explained that the new rule requires a holder of US tourist visa to pay the fee and schedule an appointment for interview using the DHL Dropbox.

“Generally speaking, we issue two-year multiple entry visas to Nigerians based on reciprocity from Nigeria and this has not changed; there is no plan to change it to one year,” Moore emphasised.

She stated that the goal of the embassy was to facilitate legitimate travel to the US which she said was important for trade, education and family ties.

Elaborating further on the changes in the visa policy, she said the new rule requires Nigerians who wish to renew their visas to use the DHL renewal programme.

This, she said, entails paying the necessary fee, filling up the application and then scheduling an appointment to the embassy for an in-person interview.

 Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 2 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 27 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 22 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 27 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 31 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 39 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 44 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 39 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 45 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 49 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 51 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 54 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:42:00 NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

0 Videos 20/01/2017 02:52:00 Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history

Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th

0 Videos 06/01/2017 00:41:00 Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria

Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the

0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:16:00 Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:10:00 3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 01:49:00 See the sexy 19 year old Kylie Jenner look-alike who has everyone talking on Instagram

See the sexy 19 year old Kylie Jenner look-alike who has everyone talking on Instagram

0 News 31/01/2017 08:00:00 Itchy penis, vagina may be warning for diabetes

Itchy penis, vagina may be warning for diabetes

Diabetes is a common life-long health condition, with over 422 million people suffering from it across the world. One of the symptoms of the disease

0 News 01/02/2017 09:25:00 In Ukraine: Global alarm over fighting as death toll hits 19

In Ukraine: Global alarm over fighting as death toll hits 19

The death toll from the latest escalation in fighting in Ukraine rose to 19 on Wednesday as international alarm rang out over the spike in

0 News 30/01/2017 09:18:00 Photos: Customs seizes container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos

Photos: Customs seizes container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos

Photos show seized container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak 47 rifles in Lagos by Customs. Photos: Customs seizes container of 49 boxes containing 661 Ak

0 News 28/01/2017 18:23:00 Between Chidi Duru and the police

Between Chidi Duru and the police

The Nigeria Police recently lived up to its name and gave pensioners and the public cause to hope on the force’s age-long slogan, “The police

0 News 29/01/2017 04:51:00 Adama Barrow removes 'Islamic' title from Gambia's name

Adama Barrow removes 'Islamic' title from Gambia's name

- President Adama Barrow said The Gambia will no longer be called an Islamic republic - The country was renamed Islamic Republic of The Gambia by

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:05:00 Poisonous Love

Poisonous Love

Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:06:00 My Sex Client 2

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:27:00 This Suffering Is Too Much

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson