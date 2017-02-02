Assembly crisis: Police charge seven with attack on Mimiko

The Ondo State Police Command on Friday arraigned seven people who were among the protesters that allegedly attacked the state governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday.
The accused persons are: Tunde Alabi, 28; Olanrewaju Olomolatan, 40; Adeniyi Michael, 30; Samson Omodara, 20; Ijalade Oluwaseun, 27; Abiola Eniola, 27 and Yusufu Mohammed, 25.
They were arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Oke Eda, Akure, the state capital.
It would be recalled that on Thursday, some youths allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress in the state were at the entrance of the House of Assembly, protesting against the move by the governor to sponsor 38 bills at the Assembly.
They also vowed not to allow the governor to enter the House for budget presentation. Thus, when they saw the convoy of the governor approaching the Assembly complex, they allegedly threw stones at the governor’s convoy and damaged two vehicles in the convoy.
The prosecution said the accused persons were charged with felony, unlawful assembly, destruction of public properties and riot.
The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bod-Manuel, ordered the accused persons to be remanded in the prison custody, as she adjourned the case to February 22, 2017, for the continuation of trial.
Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Mr. Afe Olowookere, has described the mega primary schools project embarked upon by the outgoing Mimiko’s administration as a waste of resources.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of two school building projects in Igoba and Kajola communities in Akure, Olowookere said the mega schools’ project as designed amounted to a white elephant that would constitute a drain pipe on government revenue.
