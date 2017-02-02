Protest: Tuface Idibia Is Just A Front - Femi Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, has disclosed how he turned down Tuface Idibia’s request to use the Afrika Shrine for a nationwide protest on February 6.
NET reports that while performing at the Afrika Shrine last night (Thursday), Femi admitted that 2face had come to him to ask if he could use the venue.
Femi Kuti said, “I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.
“So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.
“Who be the people wey come meet you?” he questioned.
He added that he was not comfortable with the entire arrangement, as it was planned without him and he was also concerned that the government will shut down the shrine.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)
- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death
- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)
For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Paucity of funds threaten April APC National Convention
By Omeiza AjayiABUJA: Barring any last minute change of plans, the All Progressives Congress APC would hold its national convention on April 29. A tentative schedule
10 feared dead as violence erupts in Taraba
Premium Times is reporting that at least 10 people have been killed and several houses burnt in a fresh violence that erupted on Tuesday, January
Hospitality: “Nigeria generates 97% of its tourism revenue from domestic travel in 2016”- Jumia Travel Report
The Nigerian hospitality report 2017 which has officially been launched by Jumia Travel, has shown that the country generated 97% of its tourism revenue from
This is how Linda Ikeji made her sister sad on her wedding day
Laura Ikeji and her handsome footballer husband Ogbonna Kanu had their traditional wedding ceremony yesterday, Saturday, January 28 in Nkwerre, Imo State.Laura Ikeji and her
Declare me winner of Edo gov poll, Ize-Iyamu tells tribunal
By Gabriel EnogholaseBENIN—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the September 28, 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, testified in the petition
Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Post Your Comment below: >>