Naira Crashes To 500 Per Dollar, Pound 616 and Euro 530

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Naira Crashes To 500 Per Dollar, Pound 616 and Euro 530

The naira on Friday crashed further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro also crashed to N616 and N530 respectively at the open market.

The Nigerian currency, however, remained stable at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market exchanging at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N617 and N527, respectively.

The naira also remained stable at the interbank window exchanging at N305.25 to a dollar.

Traders at the market said that the scarcity of the greenback was far from being over.

NAN reports that in spite of the weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the apex bank, the naira could not resist the temptation to fall.

search feed

search feed

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 3 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 28 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 35 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 23 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 28 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 32 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 40 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 45 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 40 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 46 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 50 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 52 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 55 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 03:38:00 We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The

0 News 04/02/2017 04:00:00 Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 30/01/2017 09:28:00 Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:50:00 NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The

0 Videos 09/01/2017 10:12:00 FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active

0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:27:00 President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 14:06:00 Onnoghen: Presidency warns against blackmail, says Buhari has done nothing wrong

Onnoghen: Presidency warns against blackmail, says Buhari has done nothing wrong

By Joseph ErunkeABUJA-THE Presidency, Wednesday has warned some Nigerians against capitalizing on the delayed transmission of the name of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter

0 News 01/02/2017 00:07:00 UK deports 83 Nigerians

UK deports 83 Nigerians

No fewer than 83 Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday (today) following their deportation from the United Kingdom. The PUNCH gathered that

0 News 02/02/2017 22:54:00 Okorocha VS Obiano: Imo Gov hits back at Obiano, says he is a noise-maker

Okorocha VS Obiano: Imo Gov hits back at Obiano, says he is a noise-maker

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor & Ugochukwu Alaribe OWERRI— Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, challenged Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to make a

0 News 28/01/2017 15:27:00 Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match

Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match

Scottish junior goalkeeper Gary Whyte got more than he bargained for when he answered the call of nature during Shettleston's clash with Shotts Bon Accord.Ross

0 News 03/02/2017 07:46:00 Southern Kaduna killings: Christian leaders demand Buhari’s immediate resignation, affirm support for Apostle Suleman

Southern Kaduna killings: Christian leaders demand Buhari’s immediate resignation, affirm support for Apostle Suleman

- South south chapters of CAN and PFN describe the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria as worrisome -

0 News 03/02/2017 02:21:00 Trump threatens Iran over ballistic missile test

Trump threatens Iran over ballistic missile test

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution. Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:00:00 The Checkmate Season 1

The Checkmate Season 1

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:48:00 College Girls Are Back 2

College Girls Are Back 2

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:16:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:36:00 Ghetto Gospel

Ghetto Gospel

Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo      