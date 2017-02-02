Naira Crashes To 500 Per Dollar, Pound 616 and Euro 530

The Pound Sterling and the Euro also crashed to N616 and N530 respectively at the open market.
The Nigerian currency, however, remained stable at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market exchanging at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N617 and N527, respectively.
The naira also remained stable at the interbank window exchanging at N305.25 to a dollar.
Traders at the market said that the scarcity of the greenback was far from being over.
NAN reports that in spite of the weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the apex bank, the naira could not resist the temptation to fall.
search feed
search feed
Related Articles
We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices
Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country. The
Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos
A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos
Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation
About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017. The National
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria
Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...
The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he
President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job
President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top
Most Read NewsView all posts
Onnoghen: Presidency warns against blackmail, says Buhari has done nothing wrong
By Joseph ErunkeABUJA-THE Presidency, Wednesday has warned some Nigerians against capitalizing on the delayed transmission of the name of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter
UK deports 83 Nigerians
No fewer than 83 Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday (today) following their deportation from the United Kingdom. The PUNCH gathered that
Okorocha VS Obiano: Imo Gov hits back at Obiano, says he is a noise-maker
By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor & Ugochukwu Alaribe OWERRI— Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, challenged Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to make a
Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match
Scottish junior goalkeeper Gary Whyte got more than he bargained for when he answered the call of nature during Shettleston's clash with Shotts Bon Accord.Ross
Southern Kaduna killings: Christian leaders demand Buhari’s immediate resignation, affirm support for Apostle Suleman
- South south chapters of CAN and PFN describe the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria as worrisome -
Trump threatens Iran over ballistic missile test
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution. Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said
Most Watched Movies
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
College Girls Are Back 2
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Ghetto Gospel
Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo
Post Your Comment below: >>