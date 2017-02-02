Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Mr Willicino: 'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record deal

Wilson Okonufua, also known as Willicino returns with brand new hit single, “Osose” after a short hiatus from the music industry.

'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record dealplay

'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record deal

 

Willicino is not a new name in the music industry; he has released multiple notable singles which include, “Sempe My Baby” featuring energetic Terry G, “Popori” that was produced by multi-talented producer, Selebobo, amongst other prominent singles churned out by the veteran.

'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record dealplay

'Sampe my baby' crooner debuts new single 'Osose,' bags multimillion naira record deal

 

His new single “Osose” is a song rendered in his Edo indigenous Language, assorted with booming street melodious chorus on attention catchy beat, produced by Password, mixed and mastered by Suka Sounds, the visuals to the single "Osose" is also receiving love from various Nigerian and international Tv Stations..

He just landed a multi-million Naira Deal with Top Table Records which will house him from now till the expiration of his contract pending renewal, the contract deal gifted him a car and a very comfortable house in Lagos..

Without much ado, Willicino is back, better and here to stay.

This is a feature by Willicino.

