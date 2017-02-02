Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) made this known on Friday, February 4, 2017.

NYCN spokesman, Malam Gambo Jagindi noted that President Buhari’s assignment for Nigeria was not yet over.

Jagindi called on Nigerian youths to show love, solidarity and support for President Buhari in his quest to fix Nigeria.

"The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Febuary 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation," he said.

Buhariplay

President Muhammadu Buhari on vacation

(Twitter/@MBuhari)

 

ALSO READ: Reactions trail President Buhari's call to Dalung

“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day.

“We all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president,"  he added.

He commended the president’s efforts to rid the country of “undesirable elements who do not mean well for Nigeria."

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has also condemned rumours of Buhari's death.

