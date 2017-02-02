Buhari: 15,000 Youths set to welcome President from U.K vacation

About 15, 000 Nigerian youths have been mobilized to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his 10-day vacation to London on Monday, February 6, 2017.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) made this known on Friday, February 4, 2017.

NYCN spokesman, Malam Gambo Jagindi noted that President Buhari’s assignment for Nigeria was not yet over.

Jagindi called on Nigerian youths to show love, solidarity and support for President Buhari in his quest to fix Nigeria.

"The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Febuary 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation," he said.

play President Muhammadu Buhari on vacation (Twitter/@MBuhari)

“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day.

“We all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president," he added.

He commended the president’s efforts to rid the country of “undesirable elements who do not mean well for Nigeria."

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has also condemned rumours of Buhari's death.