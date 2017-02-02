Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Close Shave: Suspected thief escapes lynching in Lagos

A young man identified simply as Victor, escaped being burnt to death after being caught during an attempt to rob a home in the Lagos state neighborhood.

The suspected thief was apprehended by security operatives in the area, who had already thrown a tire over his head, to be burnt, when residents intervened, saving his life, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Suspected escapes lynching in Bayelsa

According to the reports, Victor jumped over a fence into the compound located on Karaa Street, Ajao Estate of the state, where he was apprehended by security men.

While making his confession, Victor revealed that he had thought that the occupants of the compound had gone to work but he was spotted by a neighbor who raised an alarm.

After receiving the beating of his life, Victor confessed that it was his third operation on the house.

“Before I went to jail, I had robbed the same compound two times. When I got out of jail, I came back again to rob the compound,” he said.

ALSO READ: Suspected robber stripped naked, beaten mercilessly

The ex-convict was later handed over to the Ajao Estate Police Command, where he is currently still being detained and while further investigations are being carried out.

