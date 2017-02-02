We No Go Gree: Single Somalian men protest expensive bride prices

Enough is enough... Some single men have taken their destinies into their own hands, protesting the exorbitant prices demanded for bride price in the country.
The group took to Facebook to share photos of themselves all cleaned up nicely by holding signs that read, 'Still I am Single'.
Somalian men protest expensive bride prices(kenyannewsagency)
According to the Nairobi News, The group held their protest at the Mansoor hotel in Hargeisa.
The young men bared their belly ache, lamenting over what they have described as extortion on the part of the parents of the brides in the country.
For a country with a struggling economy, the backlash in the area of marriage may seem trivial but has quickly become an issue.
Kenyan News Agency reports that the trend has left Somalian youths in fear, as they are unable to foot the bills for the expensive traditional marriages.
Earlier this year, BBC reported that the country has banned extravagant weddings in a bid to curb migration, but that seems to have done little for the youths in the country.
However, the rule only applies to residents of Beled Hawa, hence the need for the protest in Hargeisa, urging the government to implement similar laws in other parts of the country.
