Fayose - They Praise Zuckerberg For Wearing a T-Shirt, Call Me a Tout For Wearing Same

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose during an interview session with PUNCH Newspaper defended his decision to rock T-shirts and patronise road side kiosks.
He asked his critics to contest Governorshi elections if they think they're better than him. ''Let them go and contest and become governors too. It is amazing when you see people who cannot win elections in their household criticising a sitting governor. If there is equal opportunity, they can’t get there. If they get there, they can’t perform. That is why it is easy for them to blow grammar and they can’t win elections. I’m not in the calibre of those persons, I don’t listen to them and I don’t want to join them.
''When you see the likes of former US President Barrack Obama in Mcdonalds and we would be here fooling ourselves; when the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, came to Nigeria in a T-shirt, people were praising him that he is a simple man. People like us when we wear T-Shirts, they say we are touts. That is double standard; they should keep quiet.
Related Articles
White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday
With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where
Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria
Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and
Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group
- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)
The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored
Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force
- The Nigerian Customs Service has seized two civil model bell helicopters - The service said the owners of the helicopters are yet to be identified -
Most Read NewsView all posts
Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa for defamation
Fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida has threatened to sue his estranged wife, media personality Toke Makinwa over her memoir, according to The Cable. The online news and
Nigerian Army Arrests 3 APC Governor Associates Over Alleged Links to Boko Haram
About to two powerful politicians in Borno state and a traditional ruler have been arrested by the men of the army over suspected links to
Dasukigate: Court rules on FG’s fresh application for witnesses’ protection March 1
Abuja – The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 1 to rule on a fresh application by the Federal Government seeking to protect witnesses
Old food vendors shiver in Ogun
By Daud Olatunji After so much waiting for the Federal Government to release fund for the commencement of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Ogun
I Will Soon Release a Secret Letter Over Abiola’s Death – Al-Mustapha
The former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Almustapha (rtd) has revealed that he has a letter in his possession that
Star witness in corrupt judge’s trial escapes assassin’s bullet
- Prosecution in the alleged corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has said that its star witness was nearly killed by assassins - Lawyer to the
Most Watched Movies
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
The Hostage
Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah
My Matrimonial Bed
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
College Girls Are Back
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Post Your Comment below: >>