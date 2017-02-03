Fayose - They Praise Zuckerberg For Wearing a T-Shirt, Call Me a Tout For Wearing Same

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Fayose - They Praise Zuckerberg For Wearing a T-Shirt, Call Me a Tout For Wearing Same

Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose during an interview session with PUNCH Newspaper defended his decision to rock T-shirts and patronise road side kiosks.

Fayose4.jpg

He asked his critics to contest Governorshi elections if they think they're better than him. ''Let them go and contest and become governors too. It is amazing when you see people who cannot win elections in their household criticising a sitting governor. If there is equal opportunity, they can’t get there. If they get there, they can’t perform. That is why it is easy for them to blow grammar and they can’t win elections. I’m not in the calibre of those persons, I don’t listen to them and I don’t want to join them.

''When you see the likes of former US President Barrack Obama in Mcdonalds and we would be here fooling ourselves; when the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, came to Nigeria in a T-shirt, people were praising him that he is a simple man. People like us when we wear T-Shirts, they say we are touts. That is double standard; they should keep quiet.

0 News 04/02/2017 00:08:00 White House: Five takeaways from Trump's Friday

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

0 News 04/02/2017 04:57:00 Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

0 News 04/02/2017 05:53:00 Jonathan: Ex-President holds no grudge against critics

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:24:00 "If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 24/01/2017 13:15:00 Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

0 Videos 27/01/2017 12:25:00 Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force

- The Nigerian Customs Service has seized two civil model bell helicopters - The service said the owners of the helicopters are yet to be identified -

0 News 03/02/2017 09:10:00 Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa for defamation

Fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida has threatened to sue his estranged wife, media personality Toke Makinwa over her memoir, according to The Cable. The online news and

0 News 01/02/2017 09:38:00 Nigerian Army Arrests 3 APC Governor Associates Over Alleged Links to Boko Haram

About to two powerful politicians in Borno state and a traditional ruler have been arrested by the men of the army over suspected links to

0 News 31/01/2017 07:35:00 Dasukigate: Court rules on FG’s fresh application for witnesses’ protection March 1

Abuja – The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 1 to rule on a fresh application by the Federal Government seeking to protect witnesses

0 News 02/02/2017 22:22:00 Old food vendors shiver in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji After so much waiting for  the Federal Government to release  fund for the commencement of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Ogun

0 News 03/02/2017 04:57:00 I Will Soon Release a Secret Letter Over Abiola’s Death – Al-Mustapha

The former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Almustapha (rtd) has revealed that he has a letter in his possession that

0 News 31/01/2017 05:39:00 Star witness in corrupt judge’s trial escapes assassin’s bullet

- Prosecution in the alleged corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has said that its star witness was nearly killed by assassins - Lawyer to the

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:05:00 4 Brothers Season 1

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:30:00 Gods Chosen Child

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:21:00 Wind Of Sin

Starring; Jackie Appiah    

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:20:00 The Hostage

Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:31:00 My Matrimonial Bed

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:50:00 College Girls Are Back

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books