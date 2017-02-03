Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Chelsea is hosting Arsenal FC in a crucial premier league tie today. Chelsea sit at the top of the table while Arsenal are 3rd.

Here are the starting lineup for both teams:

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Maitland-Niles, Reine-Adelaide, Welbeck, Giroud

Match Facts:

Head-to-head



Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was their first loss in 10 Premier League meetings (W6, D3).

The Gunners have lost their last four games at Stamford Bridge, conceding 12 goals and scoring just one.

Arsenal have not done the league double over Chelsea in the same season since 2003-04 - the last time they won the Premier League.

The Blues have won 13 of their 14 home matches under Antonio Conte in all competitions, including their last 10.

The only home game they have failed to win this season was the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool on 16 September.

They have won eight successive home league matches, scoring 24 times and conceding just three. It is their best run since a 10-game streak ended in 2015.

Chelsea have kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season, a joint-high in the top five European leagues with Paris St-Germain.

The Blues' 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was Antonio Conte's heaviest league defeat since October 2010, when his Siena side lost by the same scoreline to Empoli.