Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

News

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Chelsea is hosting Arsenal FC in a crucial premier league tie today. Chelsea sit at the top of the table while Arsenal are 3rd.

Here are the starting lineup for both teams:

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Maitland-Niles, Reine-Adelaide, Welbeck, Giroud

Match Facts:

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was their first loss in 10 Premier League meetings (W6, D3).
  • The Gunners have lost their last four games at Stamford Bridge, conceding 12 goals and scoring just one.
  • Arsenal have not done the league double over Chelsea in the same season since 2003-04 - the last time they won the Premier League.
Chelsea
  • The Blues have won 13 of their 14 home matches under Antonio Conte in all competitions, including their last 10.
  • The only home game they have failed to win this season was the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool on 16 September.
  • They have won eight successive home league matches, scoring 24 times and conceding just three. It is their best run since a 10-game streak ended in 2015.
  • Chelsea have kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season, a joint-high in the top five European leagues with Paris St-Germain.
  • The Blues' 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was Antonio Conte's heaviest league defeat since October 2010, when his Siena side lost by the same scoreline to Empoli.
Arsenal
  • Arsenal have lost three of their last eight league games (W4, D1) - that is as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 30 top-flight matches.
  • They have conceded seven penalties in the Premier League this season - only Hull, with 10, have a worse record.
  • Arsenal have lost only two of their last 11 Premier League matches against London sides (W4, D5), both to Chelsea.
  • The Gunners have scored in 14 successive league matches, the best current run in the division.
  • Theo Walcott is one shy of 100 goals for Arsenal in all competitions.

3 hours 28 minutes ago
3 hours 53 minutes ago
4 hours ago
18 hours 48 minutes ago
18 hours 53 minutes ago
18 hours 57 minutes ago
22 hours 5 minutes ago
22 hours 10 minutes ago
23 hours 5 minutes ago
23 hours 11 minutes ago
23 hours 15 minutes ago
23 hours 17 minutes ago
23 hours 20 minutes ago
03/02/2017 06:58:00
03/02/2017 06:54:00
03/02/2017 06:48:00
03/02/2017 06:44:00
03/02/2017 06:24:00
02/02/2017 13:24:00
02/02/2017 13:20:00
02/02/2017 08:05:00
02/02/2017 08:02:00
02/02/2017 07:54:00
02/02/2017 07:50:00

With the first two weeks of his presidency behind him, Donald Trump arrived at his luxury Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, dubbed the "Winter White House," where

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said he bears no grudge against those who criticised him while in office. The former President made this known on his Facebook Page

- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the

Stomach cancer is one of the most common diseases in oncology. Stomach cancer ranks second, after lung cancer, in mortality from cancer: 15% males and

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to

- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

A timely substitution and a stroke of luck helped Burkina Faso to a 2-0 triumph over Tunisia Saturday in the first Africa Cup of Nations

By Dayo JohnsonAkure — LEADERSHIP tussle in the Ondo state House of Assembly deepened yesterday as the State Police Command sealed the assembly complex following

Sesan Olufowobi The members of the Lagos State House of Assembly will cut short their break and reconvene on Monday to deliberate on the Lagos State

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, has said the National Assembly will call for a review of

By Peter Egwuatu The Managing Director of Partnership Inves-tment Company Plc has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the Economic and

Russia is getting closer to pulling out of its recession. A preliminary estimate showed that Russia's GDP dipped by 0.2% in 2016, according to the Federal

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more