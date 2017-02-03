Chelsea vs Arsenal: Key Match Stats and Starting Lineup

Chelsea is hosting Arsenal FC in a crucial premier league tie today. Chelsea sit at the top of the table while Arsenal are 3rd.
Here are the starting lineup for both teams:
Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.
Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez
Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Maitland-Niles, Reine-Adelaide, Welbeck, Giroud
Match Facts:
Head-to-head
- Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was their first loss in 10 Premier League meetings (W6, D3).
- The Gunners have lost their last four games at Stamford Bridge, conceding 12 goals and scoring just one.
- Arsenal have not done the league double over Chelsea in the same season since 2003-04 - the last time they won the Premier League.
- The Blues have won 13 of their 14 home matches under Antonio Conte in all competitions, including their last 10.
- The only home game they have failed to win this season was the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool on 16 September.
- They have won eight successive home league matches, scoring 24 times and conceding just three. It is their best run since a 10-game streak ended in 2015.
- Chelsea have kept 13 clean sheets in the league this season, a joint-high in the top five European leagues with Paris St-Germain.
- The Blues' 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September was Antonio Conte's heaviest league defeat since October 2010, when his Siena side lost by the same scoreline to Empoli.
- Arsenal have lost three of their last eight league games (W4, D1) - that is as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 30 top-flight matches.
- They have conceded seven penalties in the Premier League this season - only Hull, with 10, have a worse record.
- Arsenal have lost only two of their last 11 Premier League matches against London sides (W4, D5), both to Chelsea.
- The Gunners have scored in 14 successive league matches, the best current run in the division.
- Theo Walcott is one shy of 100 goals for Arsenal in all competitions.
