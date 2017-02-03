Skye Bank Announces Resignation of 4 Executive Directors

Four Executive Directors at Skype Bank have resigned from their positions.
A notification letter signed by Company Secretary / General Counsel, Mr Babatunde Osibodu said directors are Mr Idris Yakubu, Mrs Markie Idowu, Mrs Abimbola Izu and Mr Bayo Sanni.
They served in the executive management capacity for nearly two years and had been part of the new board of the bank which came into being following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria on July 4 2016.
The bank also “announced that the new development does not in any way affect the smooth running of the bank as it continues to deliver services to its customers across the country.”
It added that the portfolios of the directors had been assigned to some General Managers to ensure a seamless transition.
