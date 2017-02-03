Why We Named Our Son 'Trump' - Iraq Couple

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Why We Named Our Son 'Trump' - Iraq Couple

An Iraqi couple has named their new-born son, Trump Ajil Ajil Musheen in show of appreciation that the United States provided Medical care for their son – Duboreen – who in a fire accident lost his nose, lips and most of his face damaged.

Duboreen is being taken care of in the United States by a kind stranger. His parents are in Northern Iraq. After Duboreen's fire accident in Iraq, a British agency arranged for Duboreen and his father to travel to a Children hospital in Boston for treatment. After series of operations, Duboreen was well, and could feed from the bottle again.

While Duboreen was receiving treatment in US, his father could not wait any longer because his wife was about to give birth in Iraq. He left him in the hands of a kind stranger to watch after him, and that he would be back.

upload_2017-2-4_11-26-22.png

Duboreen's little brother was born day after US elections, his parents were grateful that the United States had provided medical care for their child.

According to the father, he said: 'we wanted to show appreciation to America for what they are doing to our son, that's why we named him Trump.''

Despite being initially approved in January, Duboreen's parents visas were revoked. They are in Iraq, while their son is in the US. Iraq is one of the 5 muslim-majority countries banned from entering the United States for 90 days.

His father said: ''They didn't give us visas because they thought we were going there to stay. We wanted to finish our son's treatment, and then return home. ''

More information about this story, WATCH VIDEO:

[embedded content]

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content.
